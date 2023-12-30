Another thump of heavy, wet snow eyes Atlantic Canada on Saturday

The second round of a wintry one-two punch will arrive in Atlantic Canada on Saturday with a widespread thump of heavy, wet snow.

We saw ample freezing rain across the Maritimes on Friday, with more than nine hours of freezing rain reported in Moncton. This led to slick roads and sidewalks throughout the region.

New Year’s Eve looks much calmer for revellers excited to welcome 2024, but we’ll have to get through this disruptive wintry mess first.

Atlantic precip Sat evening

A parade of low-pressure systems swinging up the East Coast continues this weekend as another storm moves into the Maritimes on Saturday before heading up to Newfoundland into Sunday.

Saturday’s storm will have plenty of cold air and moisture to work with as it inches into the Maritimes.

Wet snowfall will begin in New Brunswick on Saturday morning before spreading east into Nova Scotia during the afternoon. Snow is expected to be heavy at times in Halifax and areas east through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will hover around the zero-degree mark for the duration of the event. Exact snowfall totals remain uncertain given the borderline temperatures and the erratic nature of the low-pressure systems involved in this complex setup.

Atlantic snowfall totals

Areas that see consistent snowfall could wind up with a shovellable blanket by Saturday night. Folks around Moncton in eastern New Brunswick could see more than 10 cm of snow, while general totals of 5-10 cm are likely across much of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Our system will push toward Newfoundland on Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, with the bulk of the activity focusing on the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. Snow may be heavy at times in St. John’s on Sunday morning, but conditions will improve for your evening New Year’s Eve plans.

Atlantic precip Sun morning

Additional snowfall totals of 10-20 cm are expected across southeastern Newfoundland by the end of the storm on Sunday.

Behind this weekend system, conditions should settle down across Atlantic Canada and give way to fair weather with cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. Forecasters are watching the potential for an unsettled pattern to return closer to next weekend.

Header image submitted by Andy Stark.

