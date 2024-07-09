Another United Airlines Boeing plane loses a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles

A United Airlines flight has landed safely in Denver after one of its wheels fell off during takeoff on Monday morning.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft was departing from Los Angeles International Airport just after 7:15am when it shed a wheel, according to United Airlines spokespeople.

It is the second time that a Boeing aircraft operated by United has lost a wheel or tire during flight this year, and the latest in a long line of mechanical issues and safety glitches.

Both companies have come under tighter US government scrutiny after repeated problems, with Boeing this month pleading guilty to fraud charges over its response to two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people in total.

No injuries to passengers, flight crew, or people on the ground have been reported from Monday’s incident, according to Bloomberg.

This story is developing and will be updated.