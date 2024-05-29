Another US MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen, images purportedly show

Jon Gambrell
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone went down in Yemen, images purported to show Wednesday, as Yemen's Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping around the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war.

The Houthis released footage they said showed the aircraft being targeted with a surface-to-air missile in a desert region of Yemen's central Marib province. It marked the third-such downing this month alone.

Images analyzed by The Associated Press showed the MQ-9 on its belly in the barren desert, its tail assembly disconnected from their rest of its body. At least one hatch on the drone appeared to have been opened after it landed there, though the drone remained broadly intact without any clear blast damage. One image included Wednesday's date.

Noticeably, the drone did not appear to carry any markings on it.

Authorities in Marib, which remains held by allies of Yemen's exiled government, did not acknowledge the drone.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, told the AP that “the U.S. Air Force has not lost any aircraft operating within U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility.” The official declined to elaborate.

The CIA also is believed to have flown Reaper drones over Yemen, both to monitor the war and in its campaign against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, Yemen's local affiliate of the militant group. The CIA declined to comment when reached by the AP.

Located 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Sanaa, Marib sits on the edge of the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter Desert at the foot of the Sarawat Mountains running along the Red Sea. The province has seen U.S. drones previously brought down there, in part because the region remains crucial for the outcome of Yemen's yearslong war.

Since Yemen’s civil war started in 2014, when the Houthis seized most of the country’s north and its capital of Sanaa, the U.S. military has lost at least five drones to the rebels. This month alone, there's been two others suspected shootdowns of Reapers that the American military hasn't confirmed.

Reapers cost around $30 million apiece. They can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet (about 15,000 meters) and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

The Houthis in recent months have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat.

On Wednesday, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree acknowledged the rebels attacked the bulk carrier Laax on Tuesday. Saree also claimed a number of other attacks on vessels that have not reported assaults without offering any evidence to support his claim. Saree in the past has exaggerated Houthi attacks.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Palestinian prime minister visits Madrid after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognize Palestinian state

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and leading officials from several Middle Eastern countries in Madrid on Wednesday after Spain, Ireland and Norway recognized a Palestinian state.

  • Greek-owned cargo ship hit by twin missile attacks in Red Sea off Yemen

    Strikes are thought to have been the work of Houthi rebels, who claim to be intercepting and attacking ships in support of the Palestinian people.

  • 'Bad Breath Rapist' taken into custody after 17 years as a fugitive

    Nearly two decades after a fugitive fled Massachusetts during his trial, a suspect nicknamed the "Bad Breath Rapist" was taken into custody in California, 5 Investigates has learned.

  • Soldiers in Ukraine say US-supplied tanks have made them targets for Russian strikes

    The Ukrainian request for complex and heavy Abrams tanks sparked significant debate in early 2023.

  • MUN pro-palestine protesters disappointed after meeting with university president

    MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi

  • Inside Inter Miami: Controversy, victory at Vancouver; Messi, Suarez, Busi back Wednesday

    Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets did not go to Vancouver. We discuss the backlash of that decision and how it was handled.

  • Life on Ukraine’s front line 'worse than hell’ as Russia advances

    STORY: "This is our old position." "It is a bit further. Where the explosion was, just there."27-year-old Oleksii is a soldier in an artillery unit of the 57th Motorized Brigade.He’s been stationed in Kupiansk, a city in the Kharkiv region that was captured by Russia in early 2022 and retaken by Ukrainians later that year. "Shot. This is ours."Ukraine’s full-scale war with Russia has entered its third year.Ukrainian military leaders openly admit that the battlefield situation on the eastern front has deteriorated. The war has drained the country’s ammunition and manpower, and its failed counter-offensive last year sank morale.In April, Reuters traveled along the eastern stretch of Ukraine’s 1,000-kilometer frontline.We spoke to soldiers in infantry, artillery and drone units.All expressed exhaustion.They described an acute shortage of ammunition and an urgent need to replenish troops.Meanwhile Russia has continued to batter Ukraine with seemingly endless resources.After securing his fifth term, President Vladimir Putin has also redoubled his war effort.And Russian forces have made steady advances in recent months.The Ukrainian armed forces and the Russian defense ministry did not respond to questions for this report.Ukraine’s shortage of artillery shells has become a decisive factor in its struggle to repel Russian advances."3693314 at full power.""Ready! Shot, shot."Oleksii and his comrade in the artillery unit, call sign “Sailor,” say they all want to fight, but their biggest concern is the acute shortage of shells.“There were times when we used 80 shells per day. Our hands got tired, we were physically exhausted, we were tired after discharging and firing at night. But now there is a Russian advance, and Russia has equipment to shell us with. We'd rather get tired than just sit out here, hiding. We are shelled and there is nothing to shoot back with."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said recently there were currently no reports of artillery shortages.But during an interview with Reuters in May, he called on Western allies to speed up aid.Ukraine largely relies on Europe and the United States for weapons and ammunition.The U.S. Congress greenlit a long-delayed $60 billion military package in April.But military analysts say that a severe global shortage of artillery shells means Ukraine will likely be outgunned by Russia for the remainder of the year.But for many Ukrainian soldiers, like this infantryman with the call sign ‘Yeher,’ continuing to fight is the only choice."I fight for the future of my children. We chose our path, our independence, and we will fight for it. I'd rather we fight, we spill our blood, we defeat our enemies, than our children having to do this in the future. We are battling an enemy that wants to not only take our territory but to wipe us out. We have to understand this and stand up until the end.”The use of drones has exploded during the war in Ukraine.They make it almost impossible for both Ukrainian and Russian troops to move on the battlefield without being spotted from above.Roman oversees soldiers in the 58th Motorized Brigade in the Donetsk region. “They have the same drones. We have the same drones. Like, now, even going on a recon mission or even going as a sniper group, it's harder than before, because while you do it, you always have to keep in mind that someone sees you at the daytime, the daily drones. At night time, there are drones with, like, a thermal vision.”One of the most potent weapons has been FPV, or first-person view, drones.These drones can be guided to a target kilometers away, and cost as little as $500 to produce.Ukraine plans to produce more than a million FPV drones this year.But soldiers and commanders say that’s not enough.Heorhiy is the commander of a drone company in the 58th Motorized Brigade.“I will be honest, one million drones is not enough for a year. We need at least two or three million drones. Because we know the enemy has more opportunities, more resources to produce these drones."When the war broke out, Roman thought he might be away from home for a year or two.Now, he thinks the war will continue for at least a few more years.But he says the decision to continue fighting isn’t really a choice. It’s a question of life or death for his people and his country.And if Russia and Putin prevail in Ukraine, he’s convinced no one in Europe will be safe."For the whole world, we're like, in the front line of defending – some people don't understand it – of defending the whole Europe, because this motherfucker, he would never stop just in Ukraine, he would invade, like, other European countries, like the Baltic countries. He is acting from the side of the power and If you let him do it he is not going to stop only here, he will continue exploring his borders."

  • Warm with a few storms in Denver each day this week

    It will be another warm day, with a few isolated storms Tuesday afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see some stronger storms develop Wednesday.

  • Haley reiterates support for Israel on Memorial Day visit

    Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley reiterated her support for Israel over a Memorial Day trip to the country this weekend. Haley, who served two years as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, visited the country’s southern sites that were targeted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks, which set…

  • Lebanon backtracks on ICC jurisdiction to probe alleged war crimes

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon has reversed a move to authorise the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged war crimes on its soil, prompting a prominent rights group to deplore what it called the loss of an "historic opportunity" for justice. Lebanon has accused Israel of repeatedly violating international law since October, when the Israeli military and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah began trading fire in parallel with the Gaza war. Israeli shelling has since killed around 80 civilians in Lebanon, including children, medics and reporters.

  • In Asia, Pentagon chief Austin seeks to reassure allies and cool China tensions

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will reassure Asian allies that Washington is committed to helping the region counter China, even as experts say the administration is focused on Israel's war in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Austin, who will be in Singapore for the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting this week, and then briefly in Cambodia, will also seek to cool tensions with China when he meets his counterpart on the sidelines of the meeting. "I think at this point, it's essentially undeniable that we're not as focused on Asia as we need to be," said Elbridge Colby, a former senior Pentagon official during the Trump administration.

  • Bulker damaged near Yemen by two missile attacks, security sources say

    DUBAI/CAIRO (Reuters) -A bulk carrier already taking on water after a Houthi missile attack off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday has reported further damage from a second strike, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday. Maritime security and shipping sources earlier in day identified vessel as the Marshall Islands-flagged Laax. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks in the Red Sea region since November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians.

  • Multi-day storm risk bubbles up over the Prairies, risk of strong winds, hail

    The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of isolated severe thunderstorms this week.

  • The Washington Post said it had the Alito flag story 3 years ago and chose not to publish

    NEW YORK (AP) — Nine days after The New York Times reported about the political symbolism of an upside-down American flag that flew at U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home, the Washington Post acknowledged it had the same story more than three years ago and decided not to publish it.

  • Israel presses Rafah offensive despite global outcry

    STORY: :: Rafah, GazaDisplaced Palestinians in Rafah made their way through mangled tents and scattered belongings on Tuesday...after an early morning Israeli airstrike killed Palestinians sheltering there, according to Gaza health officials. "We want to go but we don't know where to go,” says Manal Tanboura. “They told us this was a safe place."Israel's military denied striking a tent camp west of Rafah on Tuesday, after Gaza health authorities said Israeli tank shelling had killed more than 20 people there. Witnesses told Reuters tanks had advanced to the heart of Rafah for the first time during Israel's three-week-old assault on the southern city. :: May 26, 2024The latest bombardment comes days after an Israeli attack set off a fire at a Rafah tent camp...:: May 27, 2024...that killed at least 45 people.The incident sparked global condemnation and calls for the implementation of a World Court order for Israel to stop its assault.Israel said it had targeted Hamas commanders and had not intended to cause civilian casualties.:: Israeli ArmyREAR ADMIRAL DANIEL HAGARI: "This is a devastating incident..."An Israeli army spokesperson said the military was investigating the possibility that munitions stored near a compound targeted in Sunday's airstrike may have ignited the blaze."Our munition alone could not have ignited a fire of this size.":: Dublin, IrelandMeanwhile, in a diplomatic move purportedly aimed at speeding up efforts towards a ceasefire...IRISH TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS: "Ireland formally recognizes the state of Palestine..."Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state.:: Madrid, SpainSpain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country is recognizing a unified Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, under the Palestinian National Authority with East Jerusalem as its capital."The recognition of Palestine is not against anyone, least of all&nbsp;Israel…” // “Our decision reflects our absolute rejection of Hamas…”Israel says it wants to root out Hamas fighters holed up in Rafah and rescue hostages it says are being held in there.According to the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, around a million people have fled the Israeli offensive in Rafah since early May, many of them repeatedly displaced by shifting waves of the war.:: Ashkelon, Israel:: October 7, 2023Israel's assault on Gaza began after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed around 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages seized, according Israeli tallies.:: Deir al-Balah, Gaza:: May 24, 2024More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Palestinian health officials.

  • Sweden gives radar surveillance planes to Ukraine air force

    Sweden will donate two radar surveillance and command aircraft to Ukraine to boost its defences in the war with Russia, the Swedish government said on Wednesday, as part of its largest aid package to Ukraine so far worth about 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion). The Saab Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft allows easier long-range target identification and will help Ukraine with the planned introduction of F-16 fighter jets donated by other Western countries, Sweden said.

  • Israel's military says it's taken control of a strategic corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Wednesday it had seized control of a strategic corridor that runs along the length of Gaza’s border with Egypt, an objective Israel had said was necessary in its bid to destroy Hamas as part of the ongoing war, now in its eighth month.

  • Fiona Beal murder victim wrote of his love ‘until the day I die’, court told

    The 50-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey for the start of her two-day sentencing for the murder of Nicholas Billingham.

  • Donald Trump's Ranting Sticky Note Is Caught On Camera By Photographer

    Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.

  • Trump Throws Absolute Fit In Middle-Of-The-Night Attack On Robert De Niro

    The former president lashed out after the actor called him “a tyrant” and “a coward."