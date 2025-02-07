Another winter storm to bring heavy snow to millions across the U.S. this weekend. Here's the latest forecast.

New York City could receive up to six inches of snow, forecasters said, while upward of nine inches is likely in New England.

After a winter storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to a large swath of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast this week, another one is on the way.

Forecasters say the latest system is expected to sweep across the northern part of the country this weekend, bringing heavy snow from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, and more accumulating ice to the mid-Atlantic.

According to the National Weather Service, the system will produce moderate to heavy snow over parts of the northern Rockies, northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley on Friday, the Great Lakes region on Saturday and the Northeast Saturday and Sunday.

Freezing rain will also develop Saturday morning over parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic — the same areas that saw dangerous sleet and ice earlier this week.

How much snow and ice is expected?

A map showing the probability of an inch or more of snow falling Saturday and Sunday. (National Weather Service/NOAA)

More than eight inches of snow could accumulate across parts of the upper Midwest, northern Pennsylvania and New York State, the weather service said.

Snow is expected to begin in the New York tristate area early Saturday afternoon, and continue through Sunday.

New York City could receive up to six inches of snow, forecasters said, while upward of nine inches is likely in the northern suburbs.

We are looking at 3"- 6" of snow for LI, NYC, & parts of NE NJ Sat night - Sun morning. 6"- 10" elsewhere. There is potential for LI, NYC, and NE NJ to get 6"+, therefore the entire area is in a Winter Storm Watch. Click below for more info https://t.co/BI0RE6jk9I… See more pic.twitter.com/FrPPq6Uh7y — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 7, 2025

And parts of New England could see up to a foot or more.

As for ice, up to a tenth of an inch is possible in some areas of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic, the weather service said.

Stormy start to February

A view of icy Somerset County, Pa., early Thursday. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The back-to-back winter storms are just the start of what forecasters say could be a stormy February.

A third storm could bring more snow and ice to the mid-Atlantic and Interstate 95 corridor early next week.

February is historically the month with the most snowstorms in the Northeast. According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, more “high-impact” snowstorms occur in February than in any other month.

There are, however, signs that spring is just around the corner — even for those dealing with ice and snow.

"Believe it or not, we've passed the first benchmark into Spring," the National Weather Service's office in Philadelphia pointed out on X. "Solar Spring, the quarter of the year with the most rapid gain in daylight, is now underway and continues until early May."