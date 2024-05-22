Another yellow thunderstorm warning issued

The warning stretches from east of Hastings through to Exeter in Devon [Getty Images]

A yellow thunderstorm warning covering the Sussex coast has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning was put in place at 08:00 BST on Wednesday and will be in force until 19:00.

The warning stretches from east of Hastings through to Exeter in Devon.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to lead to some travel disruption in the area.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office said.

Residents are being warned that there is a "slight" chance of power cuts in the region.

A separate yellow thunderstorm warning was also in force on Tuesday.

