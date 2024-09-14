'We need answers.' Lake County family asking for information after baby girl suffered abuse
A Lake County family is pleading for answers. Jennifer Kvoriak is now the full-time caregiver for her infant granddaughter, Makenna Rae.
A Lake County family is pleading for answers. Jennifer Kvoriak is now the full-time caregiver for her infant granddaughter, Makenna Rae.
The actress detailed her "last workout" before she films her latest movie role
Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two kids in 1994 and is serving a life sentence, will be eligible for parole in November
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
A former model who was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest was allegedly murdered and "pureed" in a blender by her husband, officials in Switzerland are reported to have said. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. According to local news outlet BZ Basel, a man named Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.
Hannah and Collin have not lived with their mother for six years — and are the only two children who live with their father
There simply aren't enough fire emojis, for Rita Ora's latest Instagram Story upload which sees her completely nude.
The late night host made a prediction of when and how the former president will hurt his own supporters.
Aubrey Plaza has revealed there is only one condition under which she would have turned down her revealing SAG Awards dress.
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Winning in style.
It’s not the first time the Princess of Wales has called her youngest child by the affectionate moniker
Chad McQueen, who played Dutch in the first two Karate Kid films, appeared in about two dozen other movies and was the son of screen legend Steve McQueen, has died at 63. He died Wednesday morning at his home in Palm Desert, according to his mother Neile Adams McQueen. “His remarkable journey as a loving …
A murder trial began Thursday for a young man accused of killing a Banff restaurant employee who was fatally stabbed while using the washroom at a bar John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.Details of the killing come from an agreed statement of facts (ASF) and opening statement, both delivered by prosecutor Ron Simenik Thursday morning. Jurors heard that on the night of A
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
One employee is seen holding the suspect back at a Panera location in Glendale, Colorado, while another bonks him four times with a metal pizza peel.
Coronation Street's Cassie Plummer is set to discover a concerning secret granddaughter Hope Dobbs has been keeping.
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
The actress was among celebrities to attend the Harris Reed Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 12
A Canadian man accused of killing a woman from Dawson Creek, B.C., while both were in Mexico, has been found not guilty by a court in that country.Mexican police found 23-year-old Kiara Agnew dead in a laundry room at a resort in Playa del Carmen south of Cancun, amid possible signs of violence, on March 3, 2023.The family says she had travelled to the Riviera Maya shore with her boyfriend to celebrate a birthday.Family members of the victim and the accused both confirmed the Canadian man's acqu
Twelve showstopping acts performed in the semifinals.