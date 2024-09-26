ANSWERS Pet Food recalled over salmonella, listeria concerns: What pet owners need to know

ANSWERS Pet Food is voluntarily recalling several of its products "out of an abundance of caution" due to potential salmonella and listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The dog food was recalled after the FDA tested samples of the brand's pet food, which tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

ANSWERS' Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, Straight Beef Formula for Dogs and Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs were recalled. So far, no illnesses related to the recall have been reported, according to the press release published by the FDA.

"Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but it is possible," the press release stated. "Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting."

Pet parents whose dogs have eaten the recalled products should consult with their veterinarian, the agency advised.

Recall: Tenth death reported in listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head meats, CDC says

ANSWERS Pet Food is voluntarily recalling several of its products due to potential salmonella and listeria exposure, according to the FDA.

What pet food was recalled?

Can't see the list? Click here.

Can dogs transfer the bacteria to their owners?

It is possible that dogs who do not show symptoms but have been exposed to the bacteria can transfer it to their human companions.

People who handle the affected food and don't thoroughly wash their hands afterward are also at risk of being exposed to the bacteria.

What to do with the recalled product

The product should be "thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it," according to the FDA.

People should do the following:

Avoid touching the recalled food with bare hands

Sanitize areas that came in contact with the food

Wear gloves or use paper towels to place food in a sealed bag before throwing it away

Anyone who wishes to receive a refund can email pictures of their receipt and the product, and the retailer's information to info@answerspetfood.com.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pet food recalled due to potential salmonella and listeria