Ant Anstead References Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Son Hudson's Sweet Birthday Tribute — and Christina Hall Comments

Anstead and Hall both posted for their son's 5th birthday

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram Christina Hall (left) and Ant Anstead (right)

Ant Anstead is celebrating his little boy's big day!

On Friday, Sept. 6, the proud dad, 45, shared a sweet Reel on his Instagram as he celebrated his son Hudson's fifth birthday. Anstead, who shares Hudson with ex Christina Hall, included a round-up of photos from throughout Hudson's life, including an adorable photo of the father-son duo posing together.

"Happy birthday Hudzo! WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man," Anstead began his caption.

"You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love."



"NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo ❤️ x," he ended his post, referencing his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 55.

Hall commented on Anstead's post, writing, "Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!"

The proud mom also included a post on her own Instagram, sharing a round-up of photos of her newly minted 5-year-old. "Happy 5️⃣ to my sweet, smart, hilarious boy. You make every day brighter, happier and much more fun. I love being your mama ♥️," she wrote in her caption.

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson

Hall and Anstead met in late 2017 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed Hudson in September 2019, but split the following September, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. They later went through a heated custody battle that often played out in the public eye.

Following her recent divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, from whom she split in July, Hall re-followed Anstead on Instagram and liked some of his posts featuring Hudson.



Talking to Backgrid recently, she revealed why, saying Hudson was a key player in the decision. “Ant and I share Hudson... and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” she said.

Read the original article on People.