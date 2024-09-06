Ant Anstead References Girlfriend Renée Zellweger in Son Hudson's Sweet Birthday Tribute — and Christina Hall Comments
Anstead and Hall both posted for their son's 5th birthday
Ant Anstead is celebrating his little boy's big day!
On Friday, Sept. 6, the proud dad, 45, shared a sweet Reel on his Instagram as he celebrated his son Hudson's fifth birthday. Anstead, who shares Hudson with ex Christina Hall, included a round-up of photos from throughout Hudson's life, including an adorable photo of the father-son duo posing together.
"Happy birthday Hudzo! WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man," Anstead began his caption.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Related: Christina Hall Tags Ex Ant Anstead in Instagram Video of Their Son Enjoying His Dad's Favorite Pastime
"You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love."
"NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo ❤️ x," he ended his post, referencing his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 55.
Hall commented on Anstead's post, writing, "Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!"
The proud mom also included a post on her own Instagram, sharing a round-up of photos of her newly minted 5-year-old. "Happy 5️⃣ to my sweet, smart, hilarious boy. You make every day brighter, happier and much more fun. I love being your mama ♥️," she wrote in her caption.
Hall and Anstead met in late 2017 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed Hudson in September 2019, but split the following September, finalizing their divorce in June 2021. They later went through a heated custody battle that often played out in the public eye.
Following her recent divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, from whom she split in July, Hall re-followed Anstead on Instagram and liked some of his posts featuring Hudson.
Talking to Backgrid recently, she revealed why, saying Hudson was a key player in the decision. “Ant and I share Hudson... and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” she said.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.