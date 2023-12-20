Ant And Dec Have The Best Reaction As Cringe-Worthy 90s Musical Performance Goes Viral

Ant and Dec as PJ & Duncan (left) and on the set of this year's I'm A Celebrity (right)

Ant and Dec have insisted no one is cringing harder than them at an old clip of their short-lived music career that’s been doing the rounds online.

Last week, someone dug up a video from the early days of the Geordie duo’s career, which saw them performing their number 12 hit Eternal Love on This Morning.

Their rendition of the intense ballad certainly generated a lot of conversation on X, and racked up over a 100,000 views on the social media platform.

19 year old Ant and Dec perform their Christmas single 'Eternal Love' on This Morning pic.twitter.com/yJTaov26Uh — Halfbrick (@HalfbrickVHS) December 7, 2023

From there, it was picked up by the meme account The Archbishop Of Banterbury on Instagram, which Ant and Dec themselves picked up on.

When the page claimed the clip was a “difficult watch”, the pair joked: “Hahahaha!! It’s a more difficult watch for us.”

Although we now know them best for hosting shows like I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway, it’s easy to forget that after leaving Byker Grove in the early 90s, Ant and Dec first made a go of it as singers under their character names, PJ and Duncan.

Their biggest hit was, of course, Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, which topped the charts when it was re-released in 2013 as a charity single.

Ant and Dec’s most recent musical releases were the World Cup single We’re On The Ball in 2002, and the 2022 track We Werk Together, released as their drag alter-egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee, and featuring Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

