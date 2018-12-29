Ant McPartlin delights fans by sharing a new Twitter update

From Digital Spy

Ant McParlin has tweeted for the first time in a while ahead of his planned return to work on TV in 2019.

The TV presenter signed-off a new tweet from the account he shares with presenting partner Declan Donnelly, and while it was pretty standard, it's gotten fans pretty excited.

"***exciting show alert*** Tonight ITV 9pm Re-Play 2018 with Richard Osman Play along and see if you’ve been paying attention to 2018. Enjoy! A," he wrote last night (December 28).

Ant and Dec are expected to reunite in the New Year, as Ant is reported to be back presenting Britain's Got Talent in 2019. While nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, Dec recently spoke about the potential return.

"It’s back to normal for BGT – fingers crossed it will be great," he said.

Simon Cowell also addressed Ant possibly making a return to the talent search, saying back in September: "He is welcome back and we have missed him. But he has done the right thing by taking some time off, and he will come back fresh and will enjoy it.

"We didn't speak while he was in rehab but we got messages through Dec – as we have always done – but I didn't want to impose on his privacy."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ant was left out of the I'm a Celebrity group chat this year as he took time off the show, with Phillip Schofield confirming only Dec, Holly Willoughby and himself were in the group.

