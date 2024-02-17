Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'heartbroken' to hear Ant and Dec star is expecting child with new wife

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin attend Declan Donnelly’s wedding (PA)

Ant McPartlin’s first wife Lisa Armstrong is said to be heartbroken to hear the presenter is expecting a child with new wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The make-up artist got divorced from McPartlin in 2018 after a 12 year marriage in which the pair wanted children but were unable to.

McPartlin, one half of Ant and Dec, announced last week that he is set to be a dad for the first time aged 48 with Ms Corbett, who he married in 2021.

A friend of Ms Armstrong told the Mail: “Ant didn’t even have the decency to let Lisa know.

“Like the rest of the world, she had to read about it in the news and you can only imagine what a shock that must have been for her.

"For someone you’d shared so much with not to tell you something that they knew full well was going to become a huge, huge story in the press is pretty hard to get your head around.

"It is a horrible shame that Lisa had to find out like this. You can just imagine how hard that would hit her. It is heartbreaking."

The divorce was finalised in 2018 after the pair broke up a year previously. They had first met back in 1994.

Ms Corbett has two teenagers from a previous marriage but this will be the first time McPartlin will have his own children, having expressed a long desire to do so.

A friend of his told the Sun: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond delighted.

“It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

“When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible.”