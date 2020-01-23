Antetokounmpo's advice to Zion is "don't rush the process"

SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (JANUARY 23, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

''I wasn't able to watch it because it was late here but when I woke up it I watched the highlights and I saw that he (Zion Williamson) scored like 17 points in four minutes. It's amazing and I'm really excited for him, I'm really happy for him that he was able to get back healthy and go out there and help his team win. I know he wants to be out there. Obviously he's a tough kid. One advice I would give to him is have patience, always have patience, work hard and make sure you are healthy. You know because I saw some highlights, I saw that he was wearing a sleeve on his knee that was hurting, and don't rush, don't rush it, don't rush the process. You are going to be a beast, the whole league know you are going to be a beast, just take it step by step, day by day and be healthy and when you come back help your team to win and dominate the league."

STORY: The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets were in Paris on Thursday (January 23), preparing for Friday's (January 24) game, the first NBA fixture of the regular season to be held in the French capital.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said that Zion Williamson's highly-anticipated NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans caught his eye on Wednesday (January 22), but the league's MVP advised the teenager not to rush it if he is to reach and stay at the top.

Forward Williamson, 19, picked up a knee injury during the pre-season and could only make his debut in the Pelicans's 121-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 22 points, including seven rebounds and three assists.