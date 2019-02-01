‘Anthem’s’ Endgame: How BioWare Hopes to Hook Players

“Anthem” is an entirely new approach for BioWare. The games-as-a-service format will be a divergence for a studio better known for large chunks of narrative DLC. Games don’t often end anymore, especially when recurrent spending (that’s the fancy term for microtransactions and in-app purchases) is an important piece of how games become profitable in 2019.

The trickiest part of developing a games-as-a-service title that also has a narrative thread is figuring out how to keep players coming back when they’ve mined all the content. “Anthem” has been compared to Bungie’s “Destiny” on endless repeat since its E3 2017 reveal. That sentiment amplified after E3 2018, during which BioWare showed off some of “Anthem’s” endgame.

When you wrap up the main story, a protracted fight between the people of Fort Tarsis and the evil Dominion, there’s still more to do. Freeplay remains available, allowing players to explore the world on their own or with friends. It’s an opportunity to harvest crafting mats, fight powerful Titans, and take on world events.

Contracts (repeatable missions) evolve once you reach higher levels. “When you get into the later game, there is something called legendary contracts,” says executive producer Mark Darrah. “These are essentially the same gameplay concept, but the difficulty is ramped up.”

Unlike “Destiny,” which has you pick up patrol beacons while out in the world, Contracts and their Legendary forms are discreet missions. You’ll load one up, follow your cypher’s guidance (as well as the waypoints that direct you to the next major event in the chain) and then you’ll be booted out to Fort Tarsis, the Launch Bay social hub, or directly to the Forge (for customization and loadout tweaks) when done.

The meat of the endgame comes in the form of Strongholds. These are longer group activities for up to four players. They aren’t exactly comparable to “Destiny’s” raids, though.

“They are partway in between a raid and a strike,” Darrah explains. “They are not as long as a “Destiny” raid. “Destiny” raids ask quite a lot from you.”

Experienced “Destiny” raid groups that are used to running them together can knock out one of the current raids in about an hour to 90 minutes. Working with an inexperienced group can take significantly longer.

Darrah believes that “Anthem” differs from “Destiny’s” appointment-style gaming, which is a barrier for some players. He says there’s flexibility for players with time on their hands waiting for friends to come online. You can also matchmake into everything “Anthem” has to offer (including Strongholds), whereas “Destiny’s” raids still don’t allow that due to the intense level of communication required.

“If I have an hour to kill, there are lots of things I can do,” Darrah says. “I can walk around Fort Tarsis and talk to people, I can go into freeplay, I can matchmake into any of the activities. When my friends come on, we can build up that party until all four of us are on and then do the experience we wanted to. We’re still having a cohesive experience when everyone shows up.”

BioWare doesn’t want to fall into the trap that some games fall into in the endgame. While “Destiny” does have options for productive thumb-twiddling, many other games with raid-type experiences don’t. You’re instead stuck waiting for the entire party to be ready to set out.

“The experience is more in the way people actually live their lives,” Darrah says. “It’s available for those moments when you get everyone and everything clicks and everyone is able to play, but it’s also possible to experience the game and have fun around those moments, when things aren’t quite the way that you would ideally have them.”

What are “Anthem’s” Strongholds?

Two Strongholds available at a recent preview event were about 45 minutes long. Unlike “Destiny” raids, there are no puzzles. These two are closer to “Destiny’s” strikes. The focus is on setpiece combat culminating in a multi-phase boss fight.

One sends players into a Scar temple to take on an enormous boss, Scelos. Much of this Stronghold is interior, with tight corridors that lead to larger open rooms filled with scaffolding and sniper perches. Turrets complicate navigation and combat, but this is where level 30 Javelins shine, as special abilities tend to take them down quickly.

