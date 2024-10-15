Anthony Albanese’s new home a former 5-star, $900-a-night hit on Airbnb

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon’s new $4.3m clifftop home enjoyed a perfect 5-star rating on AirBnb, although it was only reviewed by five guests.

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon’s new $4.3m clifftop home enjoyed a perfect 5-star rating on AirBnb, although it was only reviewed by five guests. Photograph: Belle Property Killcare

Anthony Albanese’s new $4.3m Copacabana pad was a five-star Airbnb destination in its past life, with guests falling in love with the clifftop home’s “absolutely stunning views” across the Pacific Ocean.

Reading the visitor reviews gives some insight into what life is like inside the four-bedroom, three-level home on the New South Wales Central Coast.

You might learn, for instance, that you can watch whales breach the ocean while relaxing on the couch in the living room; or that staying at the huge house makes it feel like you are sleeping at a private lookout.

Guests are expected to pay almost $900 a night to stay, according to Airbnb.

The prime minister and his fiancee, Jodie Haydon, bought the property, located about 50km north of Sydney, in September. It has an open plan kitchen, living and dining space,multiple outdoor entertaining areas and three bathrooms, according to Airbnb.

Although there were only a total of five reviews, the property was rated a perfect five stars.

“We had an incredible stay at this beautiful property! The panoramic views were absolutely breathtaking,” one guest wrote.

Another person hailed its “absolutely stunning views”.

The master bedroom occupies the entire top floor, with a walk-through en suite and balcony.

The house has been labelled “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb, according to guests” in a banner on the property’s page. One reviewer wrote the property is “one of the best Airbnb houses on the market”.

Not any more – unless Albanese is looking for a side hustle.