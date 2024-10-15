Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon buy $4.3m clifftop home in Copacabana on NSW Central Coast

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, with his fiancee, Jodie Haydon. The pair have bought a house on the NSW Central Coast with ‘mesmerising ocean views’. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Anthony Albanese has dropped $4.3m on a clifftop home on the New South Wales Central Coast.

A Copacabana property, boasting uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean and the Sydney skyline, is the latest addition to Albanese’s property portfolio.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Albanese and his fiancee, Jodie Haydon, “are planning to buy a home together on the Central Coast where Jodie grew up and three generations of her family live”.

On Tuesday morning 2GB host Ben Fordham said the prime minister had told him: “I’m about to get married to Jodie and start a new chapter of our lives.

“Jodie is a coastie, and spending time with her up there is awesome.

“It will be nice to be closer to her parents and family.”

When the property purchase is complete it will be declared on the parliamentary register.

Albanese bought the property for $4.3m in September, News Corp’s REA reported. Albanese paid $300,000 less than the $4.65m the previous owners in 2021, according to REA. In 2017, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold for $1.8m.

Copacabana is about 50km north of Sydney.

The property is described as “large” and “architecturally designed” and enjoying “one of the most commanding positions on the cliff top”.

“This large architecturally designed home has uninterrupted ocean and Sydney skyline views from all levels,” the listing stated. “A premiere location to enjoy sun, whale watching or spectacular sunsets year-round.”

The multi-level home is described as open plan with a centralised kitchen, timber-lined cathedral ceilings and a dining space capturing “mesmerising ocean views”, and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

At a press conference in Sydney, Peter Dutton claimed Albanese’s coastal purchase showed the prime minister and Haydon “were obviously planning for the next stage of life, post-politics, and I wish them well”.

News of Albanese’s Copacabana property purchase comes after the prime minister on Saturday pulled his inner west investment property from auction and put a $1.85m asking price on it, according to reports.

Albanese and Haydon, who got engaged this year, met at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2019.

Haydon lives at The Lodge with Albanese in Canberra and works as women’s officer for the NSW Public Service Association.