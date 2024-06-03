Anthony Fauci faces Congressional grilling over Covid-19 origins and government response: Live updates

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is facing questions from the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday — marking his first Congressional testimony as a non-government official since stepping down in 2022.

Dr Fauci led the US’s response the Covid-19 pandemic, a role that earned him both praise and scrutiny alike. He is expected to face grilling from Congressional Republicans over the origins of the virus as well as transparency around government agency communications and records.

The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is sitting for his first congressional testimony in almost two years.

The GOP-led subcommittee has requested access to Dr Fauci’s personal email and phone records after obtaining information, which, they say, calls into question whether he may have attempted to conceal some records.

Dr Fauci is appearing voluntarily on Monday. He has said that he has “nothing to hide.”

Brad Wenstrup, the chair of the subcommittee, began the hearing by saying, “America cannot move forward without looking back. We need to know what went wrong and what went right.”

Key points

Fauci faces grilling by House Republicans over Covid-19 response

Hearing kicks off

15:16 , Kelly Rissman

Dr Fauci sits for his first Congressional testimony in two years — and his first time as a non-government official.

The hearing began at 10am.

Chair Brad Wenstrup is kicking off the meeting, asking “Why did you allow your office to be unaccountable to the American people?”

“Whether intentional or not, you became so powerful, that any disagreements that the public had with you were hidden or censored on social....This is why many Americans became so angry. Because this was fundamentally un-American,” Congressman Wenstrup said.