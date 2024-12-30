Anthony Hopkins Marks 49 Years of Sobriety Just 2 Days Ahead of His 87th Birthday

"If you are having a problem with the booze, there is help," the Oscar-winning actor said in his inspiring Instagram video

Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 49 years of sobriety.

Just two days ahead of his 87th birthday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a video on Instagram to share a story about the moment he decided to quit drinking.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” the star said in the clip, as he mimed a drinking gesture. “And I was having such fun. But then I realized I was in big, big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything and I was driving a car drunk out of my skull.”

“Then on that fatal day, I realized I needed help. So I got it,” he continued. "I phoned up a group of people like me — alcoholic. And that was it. Sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever."

Using his platform to inspire those dealing with alcoholism, Hopkins went on to tell his fans how to seek help, reminding them that they are not alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you do have a problem — having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine — but if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help,” the Mary star said. “It’s not a terrible deal — it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help. There’s plenty of help around.”

He continued: “One thing I didn’t realize, I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me. Anyway, I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I’ve had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs.”

Related: Helena Bonham Carter Details Close Friendship with Anthony Hopkins: We 'Go Back a Long Way' (Exclusive)

Hopkins' inspiring message comes as he is set to turn 87 on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, a holiday often associated with excessive drinking. So his advice may be timely for those hoping to ring in 2025 with a Dry January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m going to be 87 in two day’s time. So I’m celebrating my long life — unexpectedly long life,” he said in his video. “So if you have a problem, you know where to go. Phone any intergroup, 12-step program, whatever you could do. Because it is a killer."

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded his message, "With that, Happy New Year!” as he blew a kiss.

Related: The Moving True Story Behind Anthony Hopkins' One Life: Hero Who Helped Save Hundreds of Children from the Nazis

The actor’s video — which he captioned, “One day at a time. 49 years. Life is in session" — has already received more than 250,000 likes.

Anthony Hopkins/Instagram Anthony Hopkins plays piano

Just days earlier, Hopkins shared another video on Instagram, this one all about spreading some Christmas cheer.

He treated fans to a little piano performance and jokingly wrote, "‘Tis the season to be jolly. Available for weddings, birthdays and special occasions… FOR FUN AND FOR FREE."



Read the original article on People