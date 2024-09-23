Anthony Joshua to launch new world heavyweight title bid despite Daniel Dubois defeat

Anthony Joshua will not be deterred in his attempts to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois in front of a record-breaking 96,000 crowd at Wembley on Saturday, falling to a vicious fifth-round knockout after a sluggish performance.

The 34-year-old was attempting to take the IBF world heavyweight title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk from Dubois, who won it on an interim basis after beating Filip Hrgovic in June.

Dubois felled Joshua in the first round with a looping overhand right and Joshua struggled to recover, falling to the ground in the third too – albeit that was not counted as a knockdown.

The two-time heavyweight champion of the world did manage to rally in the fifth and appeared to buzz Dubois, only to be hit by an incredible fight-ending counter right hook just when he appeared to be in the ascendancy.

It was difficult to ignore the talk of a potential retirement after such a convincing loss but Joshua confirmed he planned to fight on when speaking after the defeat.

Promoter Eddie Hearn also revealed his fighter had a rematch clause to activate too, although it is not clear exactly what comes next for Joshua at this point.

Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley (Getty Images)

Still, Joshua has at the very least now appeared to confirm he remains in pursuit of a third heavyweight world title, a feat only achieved by Muhammad Ali, Michael Moorer, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko and Evander Holyfield in boxing history.

“We came up short but we have got to look at all the positives and that's the mindset that we have to have - a positive one, always,” he told a video posted on Instagram.

“Look at what we've achieved in the space of 11 years and I want to thank every one of you that's been riding with me.

“What a rollercoaster journey. But you know what the problem is, is that it's far from over, yet.

“Doing it once [becoming world champion], doing it twice, doing it a third time hasn't been easy, but I believe it's something I can achieve.”

While pointing to his chest, Joshua added: “Working hard, taking the right steps forward and it's got to come from here - more than anything.

“It can't come from any external voices or influences, it's got to come from here [the heart]. It's only been a day, but I've been sitting back thinking "I know I've got a lot of this [heart] man."

“So just a video to say, thanks for your support and thanks for coming on this rollercoaster with me.

“Keep your seatbelts tight, because deep down in here,' he said beating his chest, 'I know I've got a lot more to bring. British boxing I appreciate you and we rise up together.

“Let's go!”