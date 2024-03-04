Anthony Joshua's special reason for still living with his mum at 34

Anthony Joshua revealed special reason he lives with his mum. (ITV screengrab)

Anthony Joshua has explained why he loves living at home with his mum Yeta at 34.

Ahead of his fight with Francis Ngannou in the ring, Joshua appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday. The boxing legend opened up about his life away from the ring and his close bond with his mum. Smiling Joshua had no qualms revealing: "Yeah I still live with her, I still live with my mum!"

Breakfast TV presenter Susanna Reid was blown away by the boxer's softness and she praised his "tender heart" for thinking of his mum and his family.

Anthony Joshua tells us about how he still lives with his mum! @anthonyjoshua pic.twitter.com/h9F7xJXjbC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 4, 2024

Richard Madeley jumped in to ask the boxer how old he was, following his revelation that he still lives at home. The boxer didn't mind sharing with the presenters that he was 34 years old.

However, the champion had a very special reason for staying at home with his mum. He explained how living at home allows him to spend quality time with his mum when he's not away from home training for the ring.

He told the presenters: "I realise that when I started training I train away from home a lot, so if I'm away from home let's say I'm away from home 10 months of the year. Then when I get back I've got to do commercial work.

Anthony Joshua with his mum Yeta. (ITV screengrab)

"I realise that if I was to move out I would never see my mum or any of my family. Being at home when I get back. Throughout the year I'm away in different parts of the world... But my base, my home, is with my mum so I can see her when I'm back. So I can still wake up and spend time with her when I can."

Reid was wowed by Joshua's revelation and she gushed he was "so lovely". She responded: "That is so lovely! That is the tender heart... of someone who is about to go into a ring and try and knock someone out."

What else happened on Good Morning Britain?

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou this Friday. (ITV screengrab)

Breakfast TV presenter Madeley also grilled Joshua over how his mum finds watching him in the ring. The sports star wore his heart on his sleeve as he said that he loved his mum dearly.

But the boxer admitted that it can be "tough" for his mum to watch him in a boxing match and he pointed out sometimes she chooses to stay at home to pray instead.

Joshua told the presenters on Good Morning Britain: "I do ask her, she sometimes doesn't show up. She prays a lot. Sometimes she stays behind prays. It's tough for her of course but she enjoys the fruits of the labour."

