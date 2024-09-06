Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Watch Guy Ritchie’s slick promo film for blockbuster heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is now only a fortnight away and the sense of anticipation for such a huge all-British world heavyweight title showdown has only increased with the release of a stylish promotional film - featuring some graphic content - directed by Hollywood’s Guy Ritchie.

Joshua and Dubois headline a stacked fight card as Riyadh Season arrives at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 21 live on DAZN, in what is a massively significant contest for both men.

Joshua is bidding to become a three-time world heavyweight champion as the headline act of an event that could yet break the record for a boxing attendance at Wembley, as he challenges Dubois for the IBF strap - the first world title he ever won by beating Charles Martin at the O2 Arena back in 2016.

British rival Dubois stopped Filip Hrgovic as part of the inaugural Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Saudi Arabia back in June to pick up the interim belt, but was subsequently upgraded to full champion status after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the title - and ended his short-lived undisputed reign at heavyweight in the process - as he prepares to take on Tyson Fury in a high-profile rematch in December.

The excitement for Joshua vs Dubois continues to build, aided further this week by the release of an impressive short promotional film from Guy Ritchie entitled ‘Touching Hands’.

Such a video features the sort of theme you would expect from the celebrated director of British crime capers such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver and The Gentlemen, among others.

It begins with Joshua and Dubois, as well as undercard fighters Josh Warrington, Willy Hutchinson, Joshua Buatsi, Tyler Denny, Anthony Cacace and Hamzah Sheeraz, all of whom appear to have met their respective ends in grisly circumstances before then reawakening as they each begin to ominously sing lines from the Neil Diamond classic ‘Sweet Caroline’, which has become the unofficial anthem of British boxing over recent years and is typically belted out before every big fight.

Each fighter breaks away from their own perilous situation in turn, to the stunned reaction of the gang members who thought they had finished them off, ascending skywards before then being transported instantly over to Wembley, where they proceed to wreak their sweet revenge inside the ring in a flurry of big punches as Sweet Caroline continues to play.

The video ends with Joshua and Dubois standing across the canvas from one another in anticipation for that massive showdown on September 21.

Watch Guy Ritchie’s promotional film for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois at the top of the page. Featuring some graphic content.