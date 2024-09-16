Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: where to watch the boxing in London

An all-British affair: Joshua and Dubois meet this weekend for the IBF world title (Various)

Following a long build up, Anthony Joshua will face Daniel Dubois for the IBF World Heavyweight title this weekend, on Saturday September 21.

This will be the fourth time Joshua has tried to gain the title, succeeding twice in the past when he reigned as world champion from 2016 to 2019 and then again from 2019 to 2021.

However in 2022, the IBF title eluded him when Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk, who then went onto defend the belt against Fury earlier this year to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in 24 years.

Daniel Dubois currently holds the IBF World Heavyweight belt, having been promoted from a secondary belt earlier this year in June when Usyk vacated the title.

The fight promises much: Anthony Joshua is on a run of four wins since that Usyk defeat two years ago, beating the likes of Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou along the way, with Dubois most recently stopping Filip Hrgović in Riyadh to set up the bout.

The fight card begins at 4pm, and includes some stellar fights (Joshua Buatsi vs Willie Hutchinson for the WBO Interim light-heavyweight title is one, Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington for the IBF super-featherweight title is another). But for the main event, the ring walk is expected to take place around 10pm.

Tickets for the match up at Wembley this weekend are naturally sold out, save for a few £999 hospitality package options — so to catch all the action, your best bet is to head to one of London’s very best sports bars or pubs showing the fight. Here’s where.

The Regent, Balham

The Regent is an independent, lively local pub, a place for quizzes, live music and sports. Book a table, pitch up and prepare for a big one.

21 Chestnut Grove, Balham, SW12 8JB, theregentbalham.co.uk

Greenwood, Victoria

Opposite Victoria station, Greenwood serves beers, cocktails, and bar food in a sweeping space full of TV screens and high tables. It is one of a host of cleverly positioned Sport London group bars in the capital, with a few other options also listed below.

170 Victoria Street, SW1E 5LB, sportlondon.com

The Star in Shoreditch

This weekend’s clash between these two boxing giants will be shown at the Star in Shoreditch, which has dubbed the face off an “unmissable heavyweight clash.” Sounds about right.

243 Old Street, EC1V 9EY, starinshoreditch.co.uk

Temple Brewhouse

This basement, industrial brew-pub in Temple is less of a modern sports bar, more of a place of mismatched furniture, craft beers and seasonal food. A nice alternative for the fight.

46 Essex Street, Temple, WC2R 3JF, templebrewhouse.com

The Thirsty Bear, Southwark

There is much fun to be had at the Thirsty Bear, including shuffleboard, darts, table football, and beer pong. The pub serves good beers and fine burgers.

62 Stamford St, London SE1 9LX, thethirstybear.com

Redwood, London Bridge

Located just outside London Bridge, Redwood is a multi-floored space with screens throughout. It would be advisable to bed in early as the bar, like all in the wider Sport London group, gets very busy.

London Bridge Station, SE1 9SP, sportlondon.com

Northwood, Angel

Northwood features huge, UHD screens and a booming sound system, and is ever-popular in the area for big sporting events.

Angel Central, 30 Parkfield Street, N1 0PZ, sportlondon.com

The Waverley Arms, Nunhead

This popular Nunhead boozer has been serving the SE15 community for 100 years, supported by a strong live music roster and weekend sports screenings. The boxing is expected to be a big draw.

202 Ivydale Road, SE15 3BU, waverleyarms.com

Broadleaf, Broadgate

The sweeping glass pub Broadleaf shows sports abound and has numerous screens on which to watch Joshua vs Dubois. Tables can be booked all evening.

Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HN, sportlondon.com

McGettigan’s, Fulham

This Irish-themed bar chain shows just about every sport going. Just turn up and find a seat (or spot to stand) and enjoy, or email them driectly regarding reservations, as this spot doesn’t take any bookings online.

1 Fulham Broadway, SW6 1AA, mcgettigans.com

Sports Bar & Grill, Clapham Junction

Clapham is one of the best bets south of the river. Near the Clapham Junction train station is the Sports Bar & Grill, which is offering bookable seats from 8pm. Word to the wise, it can get a bit lively.

4 St John’s Hill, Clapham, SW11 1RU, sportsbarandgrill.co.uk

Beechwood Sports Bar & Kitchen, Liverpool Street

Beechwood, another of the Sport London locations, is showing the match alongside plenty of draught beers and bar food.

Worship Street, EC2A 2FA, sportlondon.com

The Cornershop, Shoreditch

Nightlife and sporting venue the Cornershop serves food until late and is a party spot come evening, with a licence until 3am. In the basement are enormous screens, and the 10pm fight time means it can double up as the after-party venue. It’s currently looking busy here, so best bet is to act fast and drop them an email.

123 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JE, thecornershopbar.co.uk

Nordic Bar, Fitzrovia

This Scandi-style party bar is open until 2am at the weekend and always busy when big events come around, and few will come close to Joshua taking on Dubois.

25 Newman Street, W1T 1PN, nordicbar.com

Earl of Camden, Camden

This Camden pub has screens everywhere and will be showing the fight live. Food is served until 9pm, but drinks flow much later.

55 Parkway, Camden, NW1 7AH, socialpubandkitchen.co.uk