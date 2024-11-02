Lana Condor Marries Anthony De La Torre in Malibu

In the To All the Boys films, Lana Condor's character is often consumed by relationship drama. In any given movie, Lara Jean may be torn between her current boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and childhood crush John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), or struggling with whether to follow Peter to college. But in real life, Condor faces no such dilemma. She's been in a relationship with actor/musician Anthony De La Torre since 2015. In January 2022, the two got engaged. Below, all you need to know on De La Torre and his romance with Condor.

He's a fellow actor.

Like Condor, De La Torre is an actor who most famously played a young Jack Sparrow in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He's also appeared in episodes of the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School and the Starz show Vida.

The couple actually met at an entertainment industry function. During her February 2019 cover story with Cosmo, Condor spoke about meeting De La Torre at an Emmy nominees reception in 2015. His pick-up line? "Hi, I’m Anthony. I thought I would make a friend." She described their initial meeting to the outlet as being "like a ­Taylor Swift song."



Condor and De La Torre have been dating for five years.

Ever since their storybook meeting, De La Torre and Condor have stayed by each other's side. The actress told Cosmopolitan UK that her beau is quite the romantic. "He writes me love letters all the time," she told the outlet. "He’s the freaking best. He’ll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work. He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is."

Both Condor and De La Torre penned romantic Instagram posts to celebrate their fifth anniversary as a couple. She shared a photo of the pair cuddled up on the grass with the caption, "5 years with the man of my dreams. You are still my most favorite person in the world. You are my best friend. You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each others teammate and cheerleader. You make me laugh like no other and it doesn’t matter where we are in the world, as long as I’m with you, I’m home. I love you @anthonydltorre happy anniversary. Let’s cuddle. 🐶"

De La Torre's post, also shared on August 31, includes a sunset picture. He wrote, "5 years ago we went on our first date and saw a movie called The Gift. While the plot of the film in no way represents our life, the name of the movie couldn't be more fitting to what you are. The greatest gift I've ever been blessed and entrusted with. From our tiny ass apartment with a blow up twin mattress to riding horses in Kenya, it has always been an adventure 🤪 Thank you for changing my life, inspiring me to grow, and making everything worth it. I love you, my tiny burrito 🌯♥️"

Condor announced their engagement in January 2022, calling it the “easiest” yes she's ever given.

Condor shared the news that De La Torre popped the question on January 28, 2022. She explained the details behind the ring and shared engagement photos, which you can view here on her Instagram.

She wrote, of the proposal, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

Condor added of the ring, “💍: Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

The couple were married in October 2024.

The couple were married in Malibu at the Serra Franciscan Retreat Center, according to Vogue. Condor told the publication that she and her late mother Mary went to a spiritual retreat there when she was in high school.

“My mother Mary recently passed away, leaving my entire family devastated,” the actress shared. “But she would not have wanted us to not celebrate our love. We really wanted to get married at the Serra Retreat because being there was such a core memory that I had with my mom, and I felt like we would be able to feel her presence on our wedding night.”

The bride wore a strapless Vera Wang dress she picked out with her mother as well.

“My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on, and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her,” she said. “That was the only time she was able to see me in my dress, and I will hold that memory in my heart forever.”

She added, “The entire weekend could not have gone better. We are so filled with love and gratitude for each other and also for all of our incredible guests who came from far and wide to join us in the celebrations. This weekend will forever go down as the happiest weekend of our lives.”

He's also a musician.

In addition to being an up-and-coming actor, De La Torre is also a musician. He's previously been in bands including DE LA TORRE and The Fell. In October 2019, he released a new song titled, "Know Me." According to Seventeen, the track was written about Condor.

De La Torre and Condor teased the release of a joint musical project on January 7, 2020. She shared a photo of the couple snuggled near a laptop on Instagram and captioned it, "We’ve been working on a very special project for months now for you guys. It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been highs & lows & sobs & laughs but we’ve done it together, and that’s what counts 💪🏽. Building dreams together. Love your loved ones, love your strangers. We can’t wait to share with you so soon x."

Speculation arose that the couple could be working on music together was further supported by De La Torre's cryptic Instagram post. "Feb 19," he captioned a shot of the pair, suggesting a possible release date for a duet.

The couple has released multiple songs together.

The answer to questions about Condor and De La Torre's first collaboration arrived with the dreamy duet, "Raining in London." Condor announced the release of their song (and De La Torre's EP) on Instagram. "This is our heart," she wrote. "Our song 'Raining In London' (ft. me) is FINALLY OUT, and so is my dear @anthonydltorre whole EP FIND ME. I couldn’t be more proud of him. Against so many odds, he’s made this EP come to life for you all to hear. It’s definitely playing on repeat all day for me 💕! I love you golden boy, thru and thru."

The pair even appeared in the song's music video, shared on Condor's YouTube channel. You can also find other couple-y videos with De La Torre on her channel, which has more than 580,000 subscribers.

De La Torre also has his own channel, which includes a video of fun facts about the actor. In it, he opens up about learning to speak Spanish, his close bond with his siblings, and why he once dyed his hair dark black.

In the months since their first duet, the couple recorded a cover of Lauv's "I Like Me Better" and released another original song, "No Way." They even choreographed a TikTok dance for the latter song.

Condor has also written songs about De La Torre.

As for Condor's musical catalogue, she has also drawn inspiration from De La Torre. Last August, she released the song "For Real," a track about how much she misses her longtime boyfriend while traveling for work.

"I've been in a pretty serious relationship for five years now, and whenever I travel I have to leave him," she explained to People. "I always have a lot of anxiety about going off and leaving my home. I had just written down this journal entry about my feelings of going back to work as things start to shoot again, and my anxieties about leaving my boyfriend and about starting life up again, especially in this insane year that we've been having."

Condor went on to address her new musical collaborations with De La Torre: "I mean, it seems so random, but I've always loved music. My boyfriend is a musician, and I've watched him navigate the music industry for years now, and I have always been very fascinated with it. I just felt like during quarantine, why not try something new if you love it?"

For a time, To All the Boys complicated their relationship.



Condor told Cosmopolitan that when To All the Boys I've Loved Before was released in 2018, rumors about her and Centineo's offscreen relationship persisted. “Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” she admitted. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters, and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

But Condor said Instagram trolls would say "horrible things" about her real-life romance with De La Torre. "It was so hurtful for both of us," she explained. "This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

For a while, De La Torre disabled his Instagram comments. But now, the couple seems to be handling social media pressure in stride. In August 2019, De La Torre even jokingly shared a photo with himself and Centineo, followed by a pic of Condor and co-star Madelaine Arthur. He captioned the post, "PK and LJ are even cuter in person."

Also, his cute dog Instagram pics are a sight to behold.

When De La Torre isn't writing Condor love letters or sonnets, he's providing another public service. Namely, he's sharing photos with his and Condor's dog Emmy. Yes, she has an Instagram, and it's the cure to all of your problems.

Their quarantine has been filled with tie-dye and TikTok challenges.

Each couple is experiencing isolation a little differently. For Condor and De La Torre, they're trying out TikTok trends and wearing matching tie-dye outfits. Last March, both of the performers shared videos of them experimenting on the app to Instagram.

They like to make sketches together.

In an Instagram reel posted in June 2022, De La Torre and Condor put on a little show about their dynamic with a sketch about picking out a favorite TV show. In the clip, De La Torre takes a seat next to his fiancée and suggests that they watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. Again.

When Condor rejects the idea, saying she wants to watch something new like The Morning Show, he stares into the distance, seemingly heartbroken. Over the video he wrote, “I caught my fiancée betraying me on camera.”

It definitely looks like Condor is in on the joke, but in every joke there's a hint of truth. This just might be their TV watching dynamic in real life, too. But, in 202o, De La Torre told Metro.uk what he and Condor had been binge watching during lockdown, and Avatar was not on the list. So maybe that's a more recent thing.

