Anthony Mackie Says Leaving Hollywood for New Orleans Gave Him 'Peace of Mind'

"I can bring a natural humanity into my roles and the things that I do," said Mackie about how moving to his hometown has affected his career

Anthony Mackie is proud of his roots.

In a cover story interview with Esquire, the Captain America: Brave New World star, 46, opened up about when — and why – he decided to leave Hollywood for a life in New Orleans, where he is originally from.

According to the outlet, the actor realized he wanted to move back to his hometown in 2008, after spending a day fishing with friends and golfing with his uncle.

Alexander Saladrigas Anthony Mackie on the cover of 'Esquire'

“Moving to New Orleans slowed my career in a way,” he said. "But it also gave me the peace of mind and the confidence, being outside of the business, that I can bring a natural humanity into my roles and the things that I do.”

One thing the move has allowed him to do is bring his work home with him. Mackie's 2023 Netflix thriller We Have a Ghost was shot in New Orleans, as was the Peacock series Twisted Metal released the same year.

Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Anthony Mackie attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

His Twisted Metal costar, Stephanie Beatriz, told Esquire that his passion for the city of New Orleans was evident on set.

"Anthony is a real caretaker on set. He is constantly checking in on the crew," she said.

"It's something that I’ve watched people that I admire in the industry do — Andre Gower, Ted Danson, Anthony — they really take care of and pay attention to the things that they love," continued Beatriz. "And one of the things that Anthony loves is New Orleans.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage Anthony Mackie attends a photocall for 'Captain America: Brave New World' on January 30, 2025

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor also seeks a sense of normalcy in his role as a father to his four sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheletta Chapital.

“I’ve always kept my personal life out of the business. I don’t allow people to photograph my kids. I don’t bring my kids around," said Mackie. "I want my kids to be normal.”

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters on Friday, Feb. 14.

