Anthony Mackie Was Surprised How 'Normal' Harrison Ford Is: He'd 'Chill with Us Like a Regular Person'

Anthony Mackie was surprised by Harrison Ford's casual demeanor while the two filmed Captain America: Brave New World together.

When E! News asked Mackie, 46, about what aspect of working with Ford on the new Marvel Studios movie most surprised him while walking the red carpet ahead of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, the actor said, "I was surprised at how normal he was."

"Usually you have a big star in a movie, they go sit off by themselves with their friends and won't talk to you," Mackie added of Ford, 82. "But whenever the cast and crew got together Harrison would come and just chill with us like a regular person and eat those awful peanut butter and jelly sandwiches."



Related: 2025 Golden Globes: Live Updates from the Red Carpet as Awards Season Kicks Off

Marvel From Left: Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

Mackie stars in Brave New World as Sam Wilson, the hero formerly known as Falcon, who took on the Captain America mantle at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame and in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ford costars in the film as Thaddeus Ross, the character formerly portrayed by William Hurt, who died in 2022. The movie meets Ross as he becomes the president of the United States and begins to recruit Mackie's Captain America to work with the government again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

After Mackie referenced eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on set with Ford, the actor said, "All day, all day," when asked whether Ford enjoys the classic sandwich. "That's what we had, when you're in the thick of it out in the bushes shooting these movies, fighting off ticks and squirrels," he added. "They just bring out the PB&Js to make you happy."



Related: Captain America: Brave New World Trailer: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford Team Up for Marvel's Latest

Jesse Grant/Getty From Left: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on July 27, 2024

Mackie, who is slated to present at the Golden Globes, was also asked about Captain America: Brave New World's Valentine's Day release date. In response, he urged couples to spend the upcoming date night at the movies to see his and Ford's new movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a great date movie. Ladies, all of you guys, take your boyfriend to see Captain America," he said. "You'll get a lot of Kool-Aid points for that. I'm just saying, I'm just saying: you take your boyfriend, you go to the movies, you guys go to dinner, that's a great date night. Dinner and a movie."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

Read the original article on People