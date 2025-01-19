Anthony Taylor 'fine' as fighter taken out on wheelchair following Misfits Boxing 20 knockout by Darren Till

Medics have cleared Anthony Taylor after collapsing to the floor following his Misfits Boxing 20 bout against Darren Till.

Taylor was a late replacement for Tommy Fury who was originally supposed to square off against the former UFC fighter but ended up pulling out back in December due to concerns about his opponent potentially breaking boxing rules.

That decision infuriated Till, although Taylor subsequently stood in to rescue the card.

When the bout took place on Saturday night inside the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, Till shone on his Misfits Boxing debut as he knocked out Taylor in the sixth round.

Till had dominated the opening four rounds and recovered from a wobbly fifth round - where he suffered a bloody nose - to put Taylor on the canvas with a brutal closing combination.

Speaking after the bout, Till praised his opponent: "Credit to Anthony, he stepped in late and put up a good fight," he said. "Let's not talk about that ****** who dropped out of this fight. I've spent time out of the ring but now am ready for this.

"Misfits now, let's see what is in store."

Anthony Taylor and Darren Till respect after battle ⚔️ 🙌 @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/oWKC4zuNL9 — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) January 18, 2025

Til ended the interview by calling out the likes of KSI and former UFC opponent Jorge Masvidal.

Taylor then spoke about the possibility of retiring, though soon after the post-fight interviews, the DAZN broadcast confirmed that he collapsed to the floor as soon as he left the ring. A medic rushed to the scene, but thankfully the American was able to get to his feet.

As the American was then taken out of the arena in a wheelchair, KSI confirmed that Taylor was being taken straight to the hospital for tests.

However, in an update per Misfits co-founder Mams Taylor, the medics gave him oxygen, he regained consciousness and returned to the locker room where he was “alert and fine” as he shared an embrace with Till.

Furthermore, the medics cleared Taylor to leave on his own without the need to go to the hospital.