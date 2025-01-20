Anti-Donald Trump protest set to take place in Whitehall on inauguration day

Rachael Burford
·2 min read
Incoming US president Donald Trump (AP)
Incoming US president Donald Trump (AP)

A protest against Donald Trump’s presidency is set to go ahead in Whitehall on his inauguration day.

Hundreds of demonstrators are set to gather in Richmond Terrace from 5pm on Monday.

The “Together Against Trump” rally is in protest at the incoming president’s “unabated racism” which “fuels the global far right”, organisers Stand Up To Racism said.

They added: “On the day of his inauguration ‘Together Against Trump’ will be uniting against and protesting this far right, reactionary agenda that threatens people and planet.

“With Trump in the White House, our NHS is once again under threat from American privateers.

“We urge the British government to stand up to Trump’s dangerous agenda which fuels the global far right.”

Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in as the 47th president later on Monday, taking charge as Republicans assume unified control of Washington.

The ceremony has been moved indoors due to cold weather in Washington DC.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the force had spoken to organisers pf the London demo and conditions have been put in place.

Protesters will have to remain in Richmond Terrace “to prevent serious disruption to the local community and transport networks”, the force said.

Officers expect the demonstration to end by 7pm.

The Peace and Justice Project, founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is supporting the rally.

It comes after the independent MP for Islington North urged the Met to release officer bodycam footage from Saturday’s pro-Palestine protest before agreeing to be interviewed under caution by police.

Mr Corbyn and fellow MP John McDonnell attended the march, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), at which more than 75 people were arrested.

Mr Corbyn, 75, and Mr McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, were both interviewed under caution following the protest on Saturday and attended a police station voluntarily on Sunday.

The Met said they were released pending further investigations.

In a statement, Mr Corbyn said the force’s description of events was “not accurate”.

