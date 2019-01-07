Anti-doping experts to visit Russian laboratory after missed data deadline

An investigating team will return to Russia to extract data from the former Moscow laboratory which was the nerve centre of the country's doping scandal.

In September last year, Russia was controversially allowed back into the international sporting community after a three year ban, on the understanding it would provide records from the lab.

But they missed a deadline of 31 December to supply the data to an investigating team working on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It has led to calls from international athletes' groups for Russia to again be banned from international competition.

A WADA executive committee will meet on 14 January to consider what sanctions Russia should face in light of the missed deadline.

But WADA confirmed that an issue around the certification of equipment to extract the data has now been resolved and that an investigating team would return to Moscow on Wednesday.

It makes the possibility of Russia being banned again more unlikely.

WADA president Sir Craig Reedie insisted Russia could still be punished for missing the initial deadline for supplying the data.

"We are continuing to act on the basis of the 31 December deadline having been missed, with all the consequences that failure could bring," he said.

"This week's mission to Moscow is not only about us following due process and precedent. If the mission is successful in acquiring the data, it will break a long impasse and will potentially lead to many cases being actioned."