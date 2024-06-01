Anti-government protesters detained in Tel Aviv
Some anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv were detained on Saturday as minor scuffles broke out between police and demonstrators demanding the resignation of the Israeli government.
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid
Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
In a video released by Ukraine, Russian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River on a jet ski appear to have been targeted by Ukrainian drones.
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden
According to the UK Ministry of Defence, "Corruption is deeply rooted in the Russian MOD, and it is likely that there will be further arrests."
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
"If you're looking for the average Fortune 500 CEO or C-suite person who has to answer to shareholders, they're going to be awfully circumspect about how they put themselves out there or if they put themselves out there at all."
Business Insider obtained a copy of the standard probation form given to Trump. It orders him to immediately schedule a pre-sentence interview.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) went on a baffling X rant on Saturday, in which he called on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump “for the good of the country” just two days after the former president became a convicted felon on 34 counts of falsified business records.In his bizarre initial post, the Minnesota rep gave a laundry list of Trump’s crimes and then immediately called for leniency from the New York governor.“Donald Trump is a serial liar
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.