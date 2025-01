CBC

Cathy Foote and her husband have been married for nearly four years and in 2022, with the help of family and their own savings, they gathered enough money to buy their first home in Saint John. Last year, that house was one of 11 in the city assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth $242,700. But while the average municipal property tax bill on the other 10 houses was $3,232.68, Foote's tax bill was $649 higher— at $3,881.74."That is significant for us. That's like groceries for a month or t