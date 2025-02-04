Anti-ICE Protesters Take to Seattle Streets

Hundreds of protesters marched in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, February 2, to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies, local news reports said.

Footage from the Party for Socialism and Liberation Seattle (PSL SEATTLE) shows people marching carrying flags of various Latin American countries, including Mexico and Guatemala, and banners reading “Speaking for those who can’t” and “Don’t bite the hands that feed you.” Credit: PSL SEATTLE via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yeah.

This is Dave Alejandro from PSL at Arca Beach, Seattle.

What you see behind me is spontaneous organization in support of immigrant families and against the attacks from ICE.

This is a call for all of working class America to unite with our immigrant brothers and sisters to fight against the attacks from ICE.

Yeah.