Anti-Israel protester interrupts Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Labour conference speech

An anti-Israel protester disrupted the Chancellor’s speech at the Labour Party conference on Monday.

Rachel Reeves was shouted at by a campaigner voicing opposition to the government continuing to sell arms to Israel.

The protester was hauled out of the conference speech by security

Ms Reeves hit back: “This is a changed Labour Party.

“A Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protests.”

Her response was similar to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s when interrupted by protesters at previous conferences.

The demonstration this time sparked a huge show of support from delegates for Ms Reeves as she pressed on with her speech.

Breaking news. More follows...