Anti-Netanyahu Protesters at Ben Gurion Airport Demand Release of Hostages
Protesters rallied at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to demand the release of hostages held by Hamas on Sunday, July 21, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The recently opened archives of Pope Pius XII have shed new light on claims the World War II-era pope didn’t speak out about the Holocaust. But they’re also providing details about another contentious chapter in Vatican history: the scandal over the founder of the Legionaries of Christ.
The vessel was involved in a collision with another ship before fleeing the scene on Friday.
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the end of this year's Halifax Pride parade on Saturday afternoon. More than 100 organizations and groups participated in the parade that shut down much of downtown Halifax and saw thousands of people line the surrounding streets.Much of the parade was over when a small group of protesters ran into the middle of the road and forced the procession to a halt. "Most of us are queer and we want to reclaim Pride as something that belongs to the people and not the
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, RCMP say.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the teenager's death following an earlier attempted murder charge after the 17-year old and another 13-year-old girl were stabbed Thursday night.Around 10 p.m. Thursday, St. Albert RCMP were dispatched to a home in St. Albert's Riverside neighbourhood, just northwest of Edmonton, after re
TORONTO — Questions surrounding the end of a two-week-long strike at Ontario's main liquor retailer appeared to be resolved for good on Saturday after the Liquor Control Board of Ontario announced a deal to end the walkout by about 10,000 staff was back on.
Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.
Andrew Bate began abusing a girl when she was eight and continued to attack her for years, police say.
An Illinois woman was fatally shot inside her home this month by a sheriff’s deputy who responded to her 911 call, and the deputy is now charged with murder in the case, a prosecutor Wednesday.
NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w
A police dog in North Carolina helped reunite a boy with his family by using a reverse tracking technique to find his home.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel declared dead on Monday two more of its hostages being held in Gaza, as talks to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the release of some 120 captives there were set to resume later this week. The Israeli military said it was still investigating the deaths in captivity of the two hostages, Yagev Buchshtab, a 35-year-old sound technician and Alex Dancyg, 76, a historian, who were abducted from their homes in kibbutzim near the border with Gaza during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. An Israeli negotiation team was due on Thursday to set off to mediated Gaza ceasefire talks that would include the issue of hostages being released in return for Palestinian prisoners.
Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said. The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.
“He was not intimidated by the fact that law enforcement and the FBI was actively investigating him,” said the district’s U.S. Attorney.
Homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death that seems to have resulted from a shooting in Calgary, police say.Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Foothills Medical Centre after a man and woman reportedly arrived at the hospital suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release the Calgary Police Service issued early Sunday morning.The woman was declared dead upon arrival, police say. The man is still in serious condition.According to the
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said that its fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel on Saturday, targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children.
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military ordered the evacuation Monday of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning an operation against Hamas militants there.