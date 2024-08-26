Anti-police graffiti left on Franklin Street building ahead of protest court hearings

Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at UNC-Chapel Hill this spring return to court Monday morning in Hillsborough, while a weekend rally left graffiti on a Franklin Street building.

The graffiti, calling for “Death to Cops” and to “Burn the Prisons,” was spray painted on the the Chapel Hill Courthouse on East Franklin Street late Saturday night, town officials said.

The group Triangle Stop Cop City held a planned rally at Peace & Justice Plaza outside the courthouse at 9 p.m. Saturday to show solidarity with victims of police violence, global colonialism and genocide, and the prison industrial complex, according to the group’s social media.

“As we stare down the barrel of another election cycle in which politicians argue and posture about who will best maintain the domination of racial capitalism and this world of genocidal violence, we must find a way to break with the spectacle of electoralism. We must find ways to act directly towards the world we desire,” the group said in an Instagram post.

The event followed a “disorientation” rally as students returned to campus Thursday organized by Students for Justice for Palestine. The rally was held in front of UNC’s South Building, which houses campus administrative offices.

Samuel Scarborough speaks during a pro-Palestinian rally outside UNC-Chapel Hill’s South Building on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The campus chapter of Students for Justice for Palestine hosted a “disorientation” event, drawing dozens of demonstrators.

Protesters in court, offered plea deals

Another rally was planned Monday morning in Hillsborough before protesters filed into District Court for another hearing.

District Attorney Jeff Nieman has offered plea deals ranging from deferred prosecution to a conditional discharge to the 39 protesters charged so far in connection with pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Chapel Hill. Defense attorney Gina Balamucki said the prosecution has offered to dismiss the charges if the defendants complete roughly 24 to 36 hours of community service and pay any fines.

In April, 36 protesters were charged with trespassing after refusing police orders to end a four-day “Gaza solidarity encampment” on Polk Place, outside South Building. Six were taken to jail to face additional charges, including resist, delay and obstruct and assault on a law enforcement officer.

On May 8, three more protesters were arrested at a demonstration ahead of UNC’s commencement ceremony on charges that included assault on a government official, impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

Red paint and graffiti were splattered on South Building during the May 11 commencement protests, prompting UNC police to obtain a search warrant for private account information of the UNC Students for Justice for Palestine Instagram account.

The defendants were still discussing in July whether to accept the deals or ask for a trial date, Balamucki said following a court hearing and rally at the Chapel Hill courthouse. The rally’s organizers said they want to leverage their power as a group to support each other through the court proceedings.

“Everyone feels that they were engaged in First Amendment-protected activity and that any assault charges, any higher-level charges are bogus,” Balamucki said, noting she was “a little surprised” that Nieman had not offered to dismiss any charges.

Maintenance workers pressure-wash the steps to UNC’s South Building after protesters splattered red paint on them earlier this afternoon.

Graffiti painted on courthouse during march

The protesters have used the court hearings to bring attention to the war in Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 Palestinians since Hamas and other militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 more, the Associated Press reported.

Israeli evacuations have displaced at least 90% of Gaza’s 2.1 million inhabitants, the Associated Press reported.

The pro-Palestinian protesters are asking UNC to meet a number of demands, including that the university disclose and divest from investments in companies that support Israel and end study abroad programs to Israel.

Last week’s protests were the first held since spring over the war in Gaza and were largely peaceful.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators struggle with a counter-protester as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators replace an American flag with a Palestinian flag Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at UNC-Chapel Hill. Police removed a “Gaza solidarity encampment” earlier Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, the protesters stayed at Peace & Justice Plaza for about 45 minutes before marching down East Franklin Street to Graham Street, near the Carrboro town limits, said town spokesman Alex Carrasquillo.

The return route took marchers along Rosemary Street, with a Chapel Hill police escort stopping traffic along the way, he said. The graffiti was spray painted on the building, which also houses a U.S. Post Office, during the march.

“When there are demonstrations, our priority is to make sure that if it does move into the street that traffic is stopped so that people can do it safely,” Carrasquillo said. “We followed the plan that we normally follow, and it’s unfortunate that that happened.”

Public works staff had to stop its efforts to remove the paint to avoid damaging the building, so it could remain a while, and will probably have to be outsourced to private company, he said.

The town does not have video surveillance cameras around the courthouse, and no charges are expected at this time, he said.

Staff writer Korie Dean contributed to this report.