Anti-Semitic hate crimes overtake Islamophobic incidents in London

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have been taking place in London throughout the year - Guy Bell/Shutterstock

More anti-Semitic hate crimes are being recorded in London than similar Islamophobic incidents for the first time on record, figures show.

In the 11 months after the Oct 7 massacre, some 2,170 anti-Semitic crimes were recorded by the Metropolitan Police, compared to 1,568 Islamophobic hate crimes.

This represented more than a fourfold increase in anti-Semitic crime.

It is more than three times the previous high recorded in 2020-21, around the time of the previous war in Gaza.

Islamophobic crime has also surged, almost doubling in the past year. Hate crimes against Muslims hit their highest point since 2016-17, around the time of the London Bridge terrorist attack.

In August, some 187 crimes against Muslims were recorded, as race riots spread across England.

‘Concerning rise’

Asst Commissioner Matt Twist said: “Since October last year we have seen a really concerning rise in hate crime with both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic offences increasing significantly.

“For the past year we have had a dedicated policing operation tackling hate crime in communities, responding to significant protest, countering extremism and terrorism, and working to provide reassurance particularly in parts of London with significant Jewish and Muslim populations.

“As the situation in the Middle East becomes less certain once again, we know that fears and tensions will rise here at home too.”

A swastika superimposed on an Israeli flag, one of a series of incidents at Royal Holloway University which led to arrests - My London

More than half of the UK’s Jews live in London – some 270,000.

This means roughly eight anti-Semitic hate crimes were reported for every 1,000 Jewish residents. This is eight times higher than the rate for Muslim residents.

The figures only represent crimes reported to the police. Roughly one in four religious crimes go unreported, figures from the ONS crime survey of England and Wales suggest.

Five boroughs

The majority of hate reported took place in just five London boroughs: Barnet, Hackney, Camden, Haringey and Westminster.

The first four are home to the country’s largest Jewish communities, notably in areas like Golders Green and Stamford Hill.

The last has seen a number of pro-Palestine protests throughout the year which have been marred with protesters glorifying Hamas’s actions on Oct 7.

Separate figures from the Community Security Trust, a charity which provides security to the Jewish community, showed that between January and June, national hate crime doubled.

This included 1,618 cases of abusive behaviour, 121 assaults and 83 cases of damage and desecration.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, has pledged to fight the “resurgence of anti-Semitism”.

At a Holocaust Education Trust appeal dinner last month, Sir Keir said his Government would not “shy away from this”, adding: “We will not be silent. We will not look the other way.”

He told those in attendance: “We will call out anti-Semitism for what it is: hatred pure and simple.

“And we will fight this with everything that we have got. Just as I fought to bring my party back from the abyss of anti-Semitism, I promise you I will do the same in leading the country.”