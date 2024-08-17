Anti-sewage campaign turns city square into beach

A Hull square has been transformed into a mock beach as part of an anti-pollution campaign.

Hull and East Riding Friends of the Earth (HERFOE) has set up a bathing spot in Queen Victoria Square.

The campaign group said it wanted to raise awareness of sewage discharges "affecting top local bathing spots".

Yorkshire Water said it took its "responsibility to protect the environment very seriously".

Lauren Saunders from HERFOE said last year saw "the worst sewage spills on record".

“In doing nothing, the government and regulators are letting water companies leave our seas in such a state that many will think twice about swimming at what used to be pristine East Yorkshire beaches."

According to the Environment Agency, in Yorkshire there was 0.5 million hours of sewage spills in 2023 – making up around 14% of the country’s total.

Earlier this month, Ofwat said it was planning to fine Yorkshire Water £47m over past sewage spills.

The industry regulator's chief executive, David Black, said that an Ofwat investigation had "uncovered a catalogue of failure" on how the utility firm ran its sewage works and this "resulted in excessive spills".

Yorkshire Water said it was investing £180m to cut discharges from storm overflows [BBC]

Yorkshire Water said it was "disappointed" at the proposed fine.

The firm had previously apologised "for not acting quickly enough" as well as announcing a £180m plan to cut discharges from storm overflows by April 2025.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links