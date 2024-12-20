Anti-Starmer song tops sales and downloads charts but falls short of Christmas No 1

An anti-Keir Starmer protest song has topped the downloads and sales charts but missed out on the Christmas No 1 slot.

Freezing This Christmas, by the parody act Sir Starmer and The Granny Harmers, uses the melody of Mud’s 1974 hit Lonely This Christmas to satirise the Prime Minister’s winter fuel payment cuts.

The song was embraced by the public and reached No 1 in both the Official Download Chart and the Official Sales Chart, racking up just over 14,000 sales in a matter of weeks.

However, Wham!’s 1984 hit Last Christmas was named Christmas No 1, sealing the top spot for the second year in a row – a first for the charts.

The Official Singles Chart is calculated based on all audio, video, streaming, download and physical sales,

Freezing This Christmas enjoyed a surge in download sales, but these were not enough to compete with the more than 12 million streams garnered by Last Christmas.

Wham!’s Andrew Ridgley with the Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company - Official Charts Company

Despite receiving no radio play, as the BBC refused to give the anti-Labour song air time, Freezing This Christmas finished at number 37 in the Official Singles Chart.

The refusal to play the track continued even after this final chart position was announced, with the BBC’s Official Chart show Radio cutting the song from its countdown of the Christmas Top 40.

Presenter Jack Saunders played both number 38 and 36, but omitted Freezing This Christmas at number 37.

The protest song, which has raised £35,000 for charities supporting the elderly over winter, was written by marketer Chris Middleton, who recruited crooner Dean Ager to sing on the record.

Both men urged the BBC and other radio stations to play the track in the build-up to Christmas to make it the festive No 1, but the only air time the song received was a truncated segment on Heart, owned by the radio company Global.

Freezing This Christmas features Dean Ager, a 51-year-old Rat Pack tribute singer - Christopher Pledger

The BBC has occasionally ignored popular clamour for tracks, including in 2013, when Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead reached No 2 following the death of Margaret Thatcher.

Broadcasters decided not to play the tune, originally from The Wizard of Oz, saying the song was “clearly a celebration of a death”.

The BBC has offered numerous slots to the pro-Republican Northern Irish band Kneecap, who released a single called Get Your Brits Out. The trio, known for their provocative lyrics, were given editorial control for a Radio 1 “chill out” slot and had a live show broadcast on the station, as well as being featured at length on 6 Music.

The broadcaster refused to play an anti-Boris Johnson track in 2020 despite it reaching charting at No 5, over concerns that it was laden with expletives. The previous year, its live coverage of Glastonbury showed the crowd chanting “f--- Boris” during a Stormzy set.

Meanwhile, speaking about Last Christmas being 2024’s Christmas No 1, Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley told the Official Charts that his late bandmate George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, would be “utterly delighted” with the legacy of the song.

He said: “Thirty-seven years to get to No 1, 39 years to Christmas No 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once.

“I’m especially pleased for George, he would have been utterly delighted, his fabulous Christmas composition has become such a classic, almost as much a part of Christmas as mince pies, turkey and pigs in blankets.

“It’s testament to a really wonderful Christmas song that in a lot of people’s minds evokes and represents Christmas as we would all wish it to be.”

There are no BBC policies preventing it from airing protest or political songs. The BBC has said decisions on what should be played are made on an ad-hoc basis.

The corporation said its chart show on Radio 1 was a “factual account of what the British public have been listening to”. A spokesman added: “Decisions about which tracks we play are made on a case-by-case basis in line with what our audience expects to hear.”