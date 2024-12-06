Anti-Yoon Protesters Chant to EDM Beat Outside South Korean Parliament

Protesters in South Korea chanted along to electronic dance beats outside the South Korean National Assembly on Friday, December 6, three days after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

According to journalists on the scene, tens of thousands of protesters were gathered to demand Yoon’s resignation.

Footage posted online shows the crowd being led in a chant while electronic music plays.

Yoon lifted the declaration of martial law within hours on Wednesday. South Korea’s ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, has called for him to be removed from office.

The Democratic Party, the main opposition, said on Thursday that it would push to vote on an impeachment motion against Yoon. Credit: @seokbin_1113 via Storyful