Antibiotic Awareness Week in Kentucky

Global News

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed the country's first case of a more severe type of mpox in a person in Manitoba, though it says the risk to the general population remains low. The agency says the travel-related case is associated with an ongoing outbreak of what's known as clade 1 mpox in central and eastern Africa. It says the person sought medical care for mpox symptoms in Canada shortly after their return and is isolating, with contact tracing being conducted. Richard Zussman reports.