Antibiotic Awareness Week in Kentucky

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
This Is The One "Superfood" You Should Always Eat At Breakfast, According To An Expert
It has fiber, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, and there’s a even little protein in there.
- HuffPost
Trump Picks Fox News Medical Contributor To Be Surgeon General
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, once a Fox News talking head, could become the nation’s top doctor.
- The Independent
What do Republican doctors really think of RFK Jr? I asked them
ANALYSIS: ‘I think it’s a long answer,’ one Republican tells Eric Garcia
- The Canadian Press
Doctor at the heart of Turkey's newborn baby deaths case says he was a 'trusted' physician
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish doctor at the center of an alleged fraud scheme that led to the deaths of 10 babies told an Istanbul court Saturday that he was a “trusted” physician.
- The Canadian Press
Listeria outbreak tied to Yu Shang Food leaves California infant dead and 10 people sick
A California infant has died and at least 10 other people have been sickened in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that include chicken feet, duck neck, beef shank and pork hock, federal health officials reported Friday.
- CBC
Foreign nurses say they've been waiting almost a year for RN postings in St. John's
Thomson Philip is a friend and member of the same Indian community in St. John's. He says internationally trained nurses are disappointed about their work situation, and moving to a rural town is not appealing. (Julia Israel/CBC)The government of Newfoundland and Labrador made a big deal about recruiting foreign medical professionals to reduce the boiling pressure on the province's health-care system.But, as CBC News has confirmed, at least 60 internationally educated nurses from India are waiti
- USA TODAY
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Fox News medical contributor, picked as US Surgeon General
Her book illuminates the transformative power of prayer and unwavering dedication to healing and service.
- Associated Press
A baby who disappeared from a Vienna hospital ward has been found dead. Her mother was arrested
The body of a newborn baby who was reported missing from a neonatal ward at a hospital in Vienna was found Friday in a garbage container near the building, police said. Staff noticed that the baby had disappeared from the ward at the hospital in the Austrian capital's Favoriten district on Thursday morning and raised the alarm. A large-scale search of the entire hospital grounds, involving dogs and drones, failed to find the infant and the search was halted.
- United Press International
COPD patient receives world's first robotic double lung transplant
A 57-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has received the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant.
- CNN
72,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled amid deadly listeria outbreak
A listeria outbreak linked with ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food Inc. has caused 11 illnesses in four states, with nine hospitalizations and one death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Fortune
Researchers share the one thing that may be sabotaging your health and fitness goals
New study shows link between sleep and lifestyle changes.
- The Hill
Opinion - Vaccines have saved generations from diseases. It’s our turn to save them.
It’s time to communicate real information, not disinformation, about vaccines to ensure access and availability remain for all.
- Global News
First Canadian case of more severe mpox strain confirmed in Manitoba
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed the country's first case of a more severe type of mpox in a person in Manitoba, though it says the risk to the general population remains low. The agency says the travel-related case is associated with an ongoing outbreak of what's known as clade 1 mpox in central and eastern Africa. It says the person sought medical care for mpox symptoms in Canada shortly after their return and is isolating, with contact tracing being conducted. Richard Zussman reports.
- CBC
Women say doctors don't believe them when they're in pain, sick or dying. Is there a way to fix it?
Experts say gender bias in health care has devastating consequences, but isn't always adequately addressed. (Shutterstock/KieferPix)Allison McCabe's own story of medical dismissal began last August with a trip to an emergency room in Vancouver."I was shaking violently, was having trouble thinking, speaking, and walking, and felt such a deep sense of my impending death I actually texted my mom I loved her just in case I did die," McCabe wrote in an email to CBC News last week."The doctor actually
- Hello!
I transformed my gut health in three days – and it was so simple
Activia research found 58 per cent of people don't know about gut health. Here's how I began to change mine in three days...
- Yahoo Life
A Thanksgiving guide for parents: How to deal with picky eaters, the kids' table and more
How to stay healthy, deal with negative body talk from grandparents and address the history behind the holiday.
- The Conversation
COVID caused cancer tumours to shrink in mice – new study
Few would have thought that the COVID pandemic would have a silver lining, but scientists in Chicago may just have found one.
- Associated Press
A look at how some of Trump's picks to lead health agencies could help carry out Kennedy's overhaul
The team that President-elect Donald Trump has selected to lead federal health agencies in his second administration includes a retired congressman, a surgeon and a former talk-show host. All could play pivotal roles in fulfilling a political agenda that could change how the government goes about safeguarding Americans' health — from health care and medicines to food safety and science research. In line to lead the Department of Health and Human Services secretary is environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine organizer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Reuters
Canadian neurosurgeons seek six patients for Musk's Neuralink brain study
Canadian neurosurgeons in partnership with Elon Musk's Neuralink have regulatory approval to recruit six patients with paralysis willing to have a thousand electrode contacts in their brains. The trial, called CAN-PRIME, has started recruiting patients for a study that will test the safety and efficacy of a device that allows people to move cursors with their minds, a surgeon leading the trial said. Neuralink announced regulator Health Canada's approval this week.
- CBC
Do big drug busts actually cause more harm?
On Wednesday, Surrey RCMP announced a significant drug bust, describing it as one of the largest in the detachment's history. However advocates for drug policy reform say big drug seizures like this actually lead to an increase in violence, overdoses and other negative health effects.Along with hundreds of counterfeit prescription pills, police say they seized dozens of kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and 36 kilograms of fentanyl. Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said the signifi