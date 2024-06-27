Anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
There's much anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential debate on Thursday between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
There's much anticipation surrounding the 2024 Presidential debate on Thursday between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Wallace's claim about the former president's planned approach was too much for Jamie Gangel, who repeatedly laughed.
“What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…
Critics on social media suggested the chyron meant one thing.
Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe
CNN's Erin Burnett laughed at Ty Cobb's suggestion.
Tucker Carlson, whose Putin-friendly commentary stretches back years, was at it again during a recent exchange in Australia with a reporter who asked if he felt “any shame” about his stances and having been dubbed a “useful idiot” for the Russian president.Carlson is in the country on a whirlwind speaking tour, joined by some of Australia’s most controversial identities; including Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire-turned-politician who is now on his third attempt to build a replica of the ill-f
(Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionBolivia’s President Arce Swears in New Army Chief After Coup BidChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0
Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.
Patrick Harvie pointed to the New York civil case against the former US President as he renewed calls for an investigation.
Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.
“That’s it, that’s it,” MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said of former GOP strategist Matthew Dowd's comparison.
The show of force comes amid continued tensions with Russia and follows the recent visit of a Russian navy flotilla to Cuba.
Volunteers and supporters of grassroots Colorado Republican Ron Hanks, who’d hoped to fill the congressional seat vacated by fellow MAGA diehard Lauren Boebert, gathered Tuesday night at a Grand Junction brewery for a watch party. Hanks lamented the results — and the state of the Republican Party. Sheila Flynn reports from the third congressional district
The move “may and probably will come back to bite” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, argued Glenn Kirschner.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Republicans say Bannon’s subpoena had no legitimacy while their own subpoenas must be respected.
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a startling comment on the House floor Wednesday when arguing that “a person who abuses her position in government to meddle in democratic elections should be nowhere near public office.”The Georgia congresswoman—who voted to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win and has boosted Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud—made the remark during a tirade against USAID Administrator Samantha Power. “Samantha Power is a globalist left-wing activist who us
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.