Antiques Roadshow guests shocked into silence over the value of Oscar Wilde letter

The room collectively gasped when Matthew Haley delivered the valuation of the item.

What did you miss?

The latest edition of Antiques Roadshow saw our favourite trinket enthusiasts return to Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in Ealing, London. During the episode, manuscript and historical photos expert Matthew Haley stunned the attendees into silence after revealing the value of a note written by Oscar Wilde.

The attendee, who was gifted the letter by her husband, shared that it was “a very precious piece of paper” to her — but she had no idea just how precious this little piece of history was. And by the sounds of it, neither did anyone else in the room.

What, how, and why?

This brief note was worth a surprising amount. (BBC screen grab)

The brief note, which was signed off by “O.W,” read: “Tomorrow. 7:45. Here. No dress.”

“Well, this is a little note that was written by Oscar Wilde inviting one of his chums around for supper,” the guest told Haley. “And he lived in Tite Street, which is where I used to live.”

Oscar Wilde, who lived between 1854 and 1900, was one of the defining novelists and playwrights of his time. He is best known for works like ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ and ‘The Importance of Being Earnest.’

As he admired Wilde’s short but sweet penmanship, Haley gave his verdict: “Oscar Wilde's letters are really quite valuable,” he said. “So even though it's only a tiny note, I would expect this at auction to make between £2,000 - £4,000.”

The letter was written while Oscar Wilde lived in Tite Street. (Getty Images/Public Domain)

This elicited gasps from not just the guest but from the entire room — who were all quite literally stunned into silence.

Later, after recovering from the shock, the guest said: “I’m delighted in two ways. It means a lot to me. First of all, because it’s Oscar Wilde and Tite Street, and secondly, because it was a gift from my husband. So it's a very precious piece of paper, and I'm glad I was able to bring it here today.”

What else happened on Antiques Roadshow?

The necklace and matching bracelet were dated between the 1910s-1920s. (BBC screen grab)

It was another jam-packed night on Antiques Roadshow, with plenty of other awe-striking discoveries. This includes divisive Martinware pottery, an innovative Wendy Bradshaw ring stack, and plenty of medals — including a rare civilian war medal and a 1930s Olympic medal.

But one of the most striking items was a squashed blossom necklace handcrafted by a Native American. Along with a matching bracelet, it had an estimated total value of £4,500.

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One at 8pm on Sundays.