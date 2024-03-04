Antisemitic graffiti incidents reported in Cockeysville
Baltimore County police are investigating several instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Cockeysville. "Our officers received a call for graffiti that was painted on the backstop, and once officers arrived on scene, they noticed that it was antisemitic in nature. Our detectives have since been investigating the circumstances surrounding that incident," Det. Trae Corbin said. The spray paint was left at the Warren Park ballfield where children play.