Antoine Dupont is changing his sport just like Cruyff and Federer

There was a moment in the first half of extra-time where Antoine Dupont briefly thought that the Toulouse coaching staff were trying to replace him. The look of disdain could only have been greater if he had been presented with a greasy fry-up on the Tottenham High Road.

You cannot replace the messiah. Not in the Champions Cup final. Not when he can bend the game to his will like some form of Jedi. In a list of the top 10 most influential moments of the match, Dupont would have figured in about eight of them whether it was kicking a 50:22 or winning a turnover in his own 22.

This will be remembered as the ‘Dupont’ final as Toulouse claimed their sixth Champions Cup title. Without him, Toulouse would have been sunk. Their immense courage on the back foot, making a total of 238 tackles led by the outstanding Jack Willis, would have counted for nothing without Dupont being able to single-handedly shift the momentum at a moment of his choosing.

We have already exhausted our list of rugby reference points for Dupont. With due respect to Gareth Edwards, Joost van der Westhuizen and George Gregan, there has never been a scrum-half like Dupont. Posterity will tell use whether he eventually ascends to being known as the greatest of all-time, but even before a homecoming Olympic games and further cracks at World Cup glory he is firmly in that conversation. Beyond his undoubted greatness, we are witnessing a player who is changing the paradigms of what is considered possible, much like Johann Cruyff did in football or Roger Federer in tennis. He made as many turnovers individually as the Leinster pack collectively did. You have to keep reminding yourself that he is a scrum-half, supposedly the least physically imposing figure on the pitch.

Dupont may wear No 9 on his back but here he was as a petit general, sniper and frontline bomb disposal expert. He beat the most defenders, won the most turnovers and made the most tackles, all while performing those run-of-the-mill duties a scrum-half is supposed to do like passing from ruck to ruck.

He so nearly conjured one of the assists of the season in the first couple of minutes, latching on to Matthis Lebel’s grubber and to throw a pass back over his head to the wing only for the television match official to rule that his boot had scraped a millimetre of chalk.

Targeting that same touchline, Dupont kicked a magnificent 50:22, the ball bouncing just where he wanted it to, in the first half that had on-watching World Cup winners Bryan Habana and Steven Kitshoff shaking their heads with wonder.

Even when he errs, like when he had his pocket pinched by Dan Sheehan, he made up the head start he conceded to get back and win a holding-on penalty on the hooker after Blair Kinghorn had made the tackle. Leinster supporters will quibble about whether he fully came through the gate. Maybe like Richie McCaw, when you assume a certain level of greatness then seems to entail a certain degree of laxness from referees.

Yet he is so strong and squat – a bit like a mini sumo wrestler – that once he gets over the ball, you are going to need a wrecking ball to shift him. Potentially his most important acts were winning two turnover penalties in the final 10 minutes of normal time. He would have won another in extra-time but Richie Arnold was spotted making contact with the head of Cian Healy which led to the penalty being reversed and the second row being sent off.

Perhaps it is unfair to cast so many of his team-mates in the shadow of Dupont, particularly as he is only 5ft 9in. Blair Kinghorn kicked 12 points and was a lot steadier at full-back than Thomas Ramos when he came on, while the unheralded Alexandre Roumat looks like he will be yet another sensation out of the Toulouse back-row factory.

And then there is Willis, who made 30 tackles and seemed to be disrupting every other Leinster breakdown, denying the Irish side the type of attacking rhythm they are so accustomed to operating with in the United Rugby Championship. It was a performance that should have Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, salivating if and when he returns from Toulouse. On pretty much any other day he would have been man of the match. Alas, he is living in Dupont’s world. Fortunately, so are we.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters used to call Glenn Hoddle, their genius midfielder, ‘God’ on this patch of grass in N17. Dupont, too, is quickly ascending to deity status, not just in the city of Toulouse but through France and across all of the sport. He will be a player you will tell your children and grandchildren you were privileged to watch in the flesh.