Antoinette Lattouf to argue ABC sacked her ‘because of her political opinions’ as case goes to court



The journalist Antoinette Lattouf has taken her unlawful dismissal case against the ABC to court, after the broadcaster dismissed her from a casual Sydney radio job in December 2023, three days into a five-day contract.

Lattouf will be the first witness in the standing-room only court on Monday. Early on, Justice Darryl Rangiah adjourned briefly to try and accommodate more members of the public and media who turned up to watch.

Lattouf will argue she was sacked “because of her political opinions, including her opinions critical of the conduct of the state of Israel in Gaza, and her opinions regarding press coverage of the Gaza conflict”, the federal court heard in opening statements.

Lattouf lost her job after she posted on social media about the Israel-Gaza war, which the ABC said was a breach of editorial policy. The ABC denied she was sacked because she was paid for the full five days of her contract.

The Fair Work Commission found last year that she had been sacked, triggering her unlawful dismissal case.

The ABC had strongly denied Lattouf’s dismissal was the result of outside pressure on the broadcaster.

The court on Monday heard Lattouf would argue she was sacked following a campaign not by tabloid media, but by a group of people which the ABC identified as a pro Israeli lobby, “a group which quite openly and frankly targeted her because of her opinions In relation to the matters which I have just identified,” Lattouf’s barrister, Oshie Fagir, said.

“The ABC admits that it removed Ms Lattouf from air because of her Instagram post. Its evidence appears to be to the effect that the post embodied some expression of an opinion which was controversial, but even so, it denies Ms Lattouf was removed because of her political opinion.

“Now the logic of the position is not easily understood, but it appears to boil down to this, an ABC executive Christopher Oliver-Taylor, believed that in re-sharing the post Ms Lattouf breached a direction which he had caused to be given to her.”

Oliver-Taylor, the ABC’s outgoing chief content officer, is among other witnesses expected to appear during the trial, including the former ABC chair Buttrose and the outgoing managing director David Anderson.

The three ABC leaders had all left or were in the process of leaving the national broadcaster but were central figures in the case in 2023.

Steve Ahern, who hired Lattouf for a casual role when he was acting head of capital city networks, will also appear as a witness.

Ahern, who departed last year, was responsible for hiring casual local radio presenters and Oliver-Taylor first became aware that Lattouf was hosting Sarah Macdonald’s Mornings program on the first day of her five-day shift ABC on 18 December 2023, according to the Fair Work Commission ruling.

The new documents revealed there was a key difference of opinion over whether Lattouf was told by her ABC radio manager not to post anything about Israel/Palestine on social media or was told to only post factual information, a point the Fair Work Commission made last year.

Lattouf claimed the post about the situation in Gaza was factual information based on a report from Human Rights Watch.

The commission found there was some confusion over whether the manager had advised Lattouf it would be best to make no social media posts at all for the rest of the week or had been “directed” not to make any posts.