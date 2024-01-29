Anton Du Beke insists hair is 'all mine' as he discusses transplant

Watch: Anton Du Beke opens up about his hair transplant

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has been showing off the results of his new hair transplant - but insisted the hair was all his own.

Du Beke looked dapper as usual in a suit and tie, but in his Monday Loose Women appearance he also had a new, thicker hair do to debut after having a procedure done to keep him looking his best.

What, how, and why?

Many celebrities shy away from talking about cosmetic procedures, but Strictly's Anton Du Beke is so pleased with the results of his hair transplant that he couldn't wait to show it off on Loose Women.

In fact, the ballroom dancer turned TV judge brought up his improved head of hair himself, making reference to his "new hair".

Anton Du Beke has had a hair transplant. (ITV)

Show host Ruth Langsford, who partnered Du Beke on the 2017 series of Strictly, asked: "Sorry, did you just say your new hair?"

He replied proudly: "Yes, do you like it? Have a look," explaining that he had travelled to Dublin to have the transplant done.

Du Beke added of the doctor who carried it out: "He is a genius. Well, it's all mine, I've just had it shifted about. He takes it off the back and it's been replanted down the front. I want to be like Bobby (Brazier), wafting in the air, gorgeous and youthful."

Langsford, who has stayed close friends with her former Strictly partner, also asked him about his live theatre shows and said: "I felt quite emotional at the end of your London Palladium show, because that was a dream come true for you. When you stood at the end and the audience were going wild, I was like oh, that is such a moment for you."

Anton Du Beke told Loose Women about his procedure. (ITV)

He replied that he had felt inspired by late Strictly star Bruce Forsyth, whose ashes were laid to rest beneath the stage: "I always wanted to do something at the Palladium that was my own show. Of course, Brucie was my great hero and friend. And I felt - people say ridiculous things like 'I felt him' and you always go, whatever. And I did, I felt that.

Story continues

"I felt a bit nervous, but it was wonderful because Brucie's ashes are there and I just stood there and went this is great. It was a perfect night for me."

What else has been happening on Loose Women?

Deborah Meaden was a guest last week. (ITV screengrab)

Last week, Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden shared how she had kept dancing 10 years on from taking part in Strictly.

Meaden did Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and although she only made it to week five, her love of dancing has continued for 10 years and has even sparked a new hobby with her husband.

She told how husband Paul Farmer had secretly taken up his own dancing classes while she was on Strictly so that they could dance together.

Asked whether they were still dancing, she said: "We are - in fact, I have given up one of my Tango lessons today to be here with you.

"We only do Tango, that's our dance."

Loose Women airs on ITV at 12.30pm on weekdays.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing