Anton Du Beke loses £15,000 of his own money in 'nightmare' Millionaire

What did you miss?

Strictly's Anton Du Beke lost £15,000 of his own money after answering the £32,000 question wrong on Celebrity Special of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was sat opposite Jeremy Clarkson in the hot seat playing for The Sick Children's charity, who supply accommodation to parents nearby where their unwell children will be in hospital. "Let's hope you win a lot of money for them," the host had said.

Admittedly Du Beke said it was going to be "hideous" and a "nightmare" if he got the question wrong. In a bid to be sure about his answer, he used both the 50/50 and ask the audience lifeline (although only after he had told them what he believed to be the correct answer).

Honourably, the dancer pledged £15,000 of his own money to the charity if he got the answer wrong because he was gambling with effectively £15,000 he had so far bagged on the ITV show.

Anton Du Beke pledged £15,000 of his own money to match the £16,000 he had won before the big loss. (ITV screengrab)

What, how and why?

The tricky question he faced was: Which Tony Award-winning musical features a mash-up called Elephant Love Medley? After the 50/50, Du Beke was left with the two remaining answers: The Book of Mormon and Moulin Rouge!

He said: "This is going to be hideous if I go for The Book of Mormon which I think it is and it turns out to be Moulin Rouge! and it turns out to be some love effigy. Why would it be The Book of Mormon?"

Jeremy Clarkson had to deliver the bad news to Anton Du Beke on Millionaire. (ITV screengrab)

Having watched Millionaire before, Du Beke asked Clarkson whether the audience will have been influenced by his own opinion. He said:"Do you reckon they were swayed by me saying I think it's The Book of Mormon?"

The host admitted: "It sometimes does happen. Sometimes not. Nearly a quarter have said Moulin Rouge!"

Du Beke declared it was a "nightmare" if he was going home after this. Instead, he come up with an honourable plan. He said: "This is going to be a nightmare if I go home on this... I'll tell you what I'm going to do. I'm going to go with The Book of Mormon and if I get this wrong, I'm gonna give the charity £15,000 of my own money. I'm going to go with The Book of Mormon. My final answer."

The dancer had said he knew the music from Moulin Rouge! really well so it will have come as an even bigger surprise that he got the answer wrong.

Anton Du Beke worried about telling his wife. (ITV screengrab)

Clarkson had to serve up the bad news to Du Beke. He said: "That's just cost you £15,000. Sorry Anton. It is Moulin Rouge!"

Du Beke joked about how he would get out of telling his wife Hannah. He said: "You wait until I tell my wife. 'How did you get on?' She'll say. 'Oh they cancelled the show! A disaster!'"

Clarkson told him there was no way he could get out of it being on TV and he tried to make the loss easier by getting the audience to cheer him on for winning £1,000. He said: "I'm afraid, this is going to go on TV. I'll try muster up some enthusiasm, Anton Du Beke, you've won a £1,000!"

Saying goodbye, Clarkson said he was sorry because the question was tailored made for the dancer. Du Beke went in for a hug and the former Top Gear presenter admitted he doesn't like hugs but would make an exception for him.

What else happened on Millionaire?

Fred Sirieix on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (ITV screengrab)

First Dates star Fred Sirieix won £64,000 on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Clarkson brought up the slight language barrier that Sirieix had faced as French is his first language after the star had to use the 50/50 lifeline on his first question.

Sirieix admitted there were some English phrases he didn't know after he was asked: "Which of these is a method for staying afloat in a swimming pool?" However, he went onto do very well securing £64,000 for his own charity The Right Course.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs on ITV1 and ITVX.