Antonio Brown gets eliminated on the most bizarre singing competition ever
(Stefon from Saturday Night Live voice) Television’s hottest new musical competition is called The Masked Singer. This show has ev-er-y-thing: More entertaining blind auditions than The Voice, wilder costumes than RuPaul’s Drag Race, bigger “big reveals” than The Swan, prettier livestock than anything on Animal Planet, more C-list celebrities than a '70s Game Show Network rerun of Match Game PM, and more so-bad-it's-good taste than Eurovision … and exiled America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon, of course.
It also has controversial NFL star Antonio Brown cosplaying as a hippity-hoppin' Hippo, singing Bobby Brown’s bad-boy anthem “My Prerogative." The footballer came out New Jack Swinging on Wednesday's Masked Singer premiere, but he quickly proved, as judge Ken Jeong put it, that “as a singer, he’s a superb athlete." So he was the first elimination, and the first unmasking, of the season.
Brown (Antonio, that is, not Bobby) has been having a tough time of late. The Pittsburgh Steelers star athlete, known for being difficult and for loving the spotlight, missed last week’s game for reportedly arguing with a teammate and missing team meetings. And now we know that he doesn't have a singing career to fall back on, either.