Antonio Pipkin has his chance to lead as Alouettes begin season

Antonio Pipkin could have walked away from football many times before he ascended to the role of starting quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes.

Out of high school, he didn't get recruited to the top football schools like he'd hoped.

But he stuck with it.

In the pros, he was cast aside by the Arizona Cardinals and cut by the Montreal Alouettes.

But he stuck with it.

He got called back to the Alouettes with a chance to start. He won games, but was replaced by another player who had not won any games.

Again, he stuck with it.

One of his favourite rappers, the late Nipsey Hussle, once said, "Stick to the script until the scene switch." He uses the verse as a reminder that things can change quickly.

"You can definitely say that I play with a chip on my shoulder," Pipkin says. "For guys that take a rockier road [to the pros], it adds more fuel to the fire."

Pipkin's non-traditional path to the pros

Pipkin grew up in Indiana — a state that is known more for basketball than football — and while he played basketball, he says his heart always belonged to the gridiron.

The legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning inspired Pipkin to pick up a football for the first time, at seven years old.

"Since I was a kid I always had a strong arm. When I saw [Manning] I just wanted to do that," Pipkin says.

Pipkin then spent two years lobbying his mother to let him play football. She wasn't convinced at first, but when she let him on the field for the first time at nine years old, his throwing talent was immediately clear.

By high school, Pipkin had become the top passer in the state. But to his surprise, that didn't put him on the radar for NCAA Division I football schools.

"I had basketball offers but nobody really wanted to [recruit me] for football. So I kind of fell through the cracks," Pipkin says.

Eventually he decided to play at Tiffin — a Division II program — which doesn't have the same glitz and glamour of Division I schools and where the competition is not considered as strong.

But playing at Tiffin turned out to be the right choice. Pipkin had the opportunity to play in his freshman year — something that was very unlikely at a Division I school — and he excelled.

By the time he graduated, he held all the school's passing records and cemented his legacy as one of the nation's all-time Division II players by throwing for more than 10,000 yards.

Pipkin's play also earned him a spot at the Senior Bowl — a showcase all-star game for college seniors — where he was first noticed by CFL scouts.

