Antony Blinken: 'This conflict could easily metastasize'
US and EU diplomatics are continuing their efforts in the Middle East to keep the Israel - Hamas war from spreading.
US and EU diplomatics are continuing their efforts in the Middle East to keep the Israel - Hamas war from spreading.
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
Toronto's police chief apologized Sunday after a video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians.On Saturday, police closed the overpass on Avenue Road at Highway 401, saying on social media they were on the scene to keep demonstrators and passing traffic safe. Video from the overpass posted on Facebook by Palestine House, a community organization, shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine."
Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said Sunday that U.S. Supreme Court justices appointed by former President Trump don’t owe him “one thing” and should not treat him differently when they hear arguments in his appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court decision removing the former president from the state’s primary ballot under the 14th…
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has uncovered previously undisclosed details about former President Donald Trump's refusal to help stop the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol three years ago as he sat watching TV inside the White House, according to sources familiar with what Smith's team has learned during its Jan. 6 probe. Many of the exclusive details come from the questioning of Trump's former deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who first started working for Trump as a teenager three decades ago and is now a paid senior adviser to Trump's reelection campaign. New details also come from the Smith team's interviews with other White House advisers and top lawyers who -- despite being deposed in the congressional probe -- previously declined to answer questions about Trump's own statements and demeanor on Jan. 6, 2021, according to publicly released transcripts of their interviews in that probe.
The former president is a traitor to his country and the oath he took to protect the Constitution. From our readers:
US intelligence also indicated that entire fields of missile silos in Western China used lids that posed problems for launch, per Bloomberg.
Russia's forces have become "a low quality, high quantity mass army," the UK Ministry of Defense said.
An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant, police in Silt, Colorado, confirmed Sunday. Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police. Jayson Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via Facebook.
Former deputy chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (AFU) General Staff, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, advised against believing rumors about the elimination of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 6.
Former President Trump warned Friday that there will be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor on his eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state’s Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the state’s…
Rep. Elise Stefanik, a House Republican and Trump backer, said she'll wait to see if the election is "valid" before certifying 2024 election results.
Today Volodymyr Zelensky faces the greatest test of his leadership, greater even than the days almost two years ago when Russian invasion forces rolled across the border. Back then, when he was offered a ride to safety by the West and asked for ammunition instead, he led a country united in a fight for its life.
The state Republican Party narrowly passes a resolution claiming many people have “been wrongfully held without due process” for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol
The Biden campaign defended its strategy in response to new reporting on criticism from former President Obama on the structure of the Biden campaign and on his concern about former President Trump’s strength as a political candidate going into 2024. Quentin Fulks, principal deputy campaign manager for President Biden’s reelection bid, on Sunday defended the…
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has codified and approved the use of nearly 15 new models of domestically-produced weapons and military equipment in the first week of 2024, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk told Ukrainian news outlet Ekonomichna Pravda on Jan. 6.
Russian prisoners-of war expressed their gratitude towards Ukrainian forces for their humane treatment, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Facebook on Jan. 6, commenting on a video of his recent conversation with Russian POWs awaiting exchange.
Vladimir Putin staged a lavish Orthodox Christmas Eve dinner for children of soldiers killed in Ukraine as he attempted to present himself as a caring leader by ordering officials to do more for the country’s troops.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pastor Charles Hundley opened his worship service on a cold Sunday in northeast Des Moines with a prayer that made it clear one endorsement above all will matter in Iowa’s caucuses eight days away. “We thank you for the upcoming election, Lord — or caucus, as we call it in Iowa,” said Hundley, speaking from the sanctuary of his evangelical Christian church in his slight Texas drawl as his parishioners bowed their heads. “It doesn’t matter what our opinion is,” he went on.
The loss of three Russian Su-34 fighter jets over southern Ukraine on Dec. 22 has put a near complete halt to Russian tactical aviation in Kherson Oblast, the UK’s Defense Intelligence reported on Jan. 6.
Bloomberg has been told that Chinese President Xi Jinping's sweeping military purge came as a response to widespread corruption that undermined his efforts to modernize the armed forces. Meanwhile. China has announced fresh sanctions on US defense industry companies in response to the latest arms sales deals to Taiwan. Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television.