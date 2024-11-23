Anupam Kher to Shoot ‘The Return’ as Australia-India Co-Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has announced his next directorial venture “The Return,” a co-production between Australia and India, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

The project emerges as Anupam Kher Studio wraps production on “Tanvi The Great,” directed by Kher, slated for international release in late 2025.

“The Return” will be produced in partnership with Australian film company Temple, based at Disney Studios Sydney. The production plans to shoot more than 90% of the film in Australia and will cast an Australian actor in a leading role, utilizing Australian talent across multiple departments. Plot details are under wraps at the moment.

Kher, whose career spans over 540 films and 100 plays across 35 years, has worked with directors including Ang Lee, David O. Russell, and Woody Allen. His international credits include “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Hotel Mumbai,” and the series “New Amsterdam.” He is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, and is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

The project will benefit from the recently established co-production agreement between Australia and India.

“I have had a deep love for Australia ever since I first shot there in 1998. Since then I have performed my play and been part of AACTA [Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts] international jury with Russel Crowe. Now that there is a co-production treaty it was a no brainer to place my next feature film as a director in Australia,” Kher said.

The announcement comes as Australia serves as the Country of Focus at IFFI. Australian Consul General in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, endorsed the collaboration, stating: “Films are a powerful medium to build genuine understanding between countries, both for audiences and creative industries. Australian filmmakers are more interested than ever in collaborating with Indian counterparts. The future is bright, with Indian cinema gaining popularity in Australia and new opportunities for financing through our co-production agreement. We welcome plans for production in Australia from someone of the stature of Anupam Kher and look forward to welcoming him to Australia as the film takes shape.”

Herman De Souza, CEO of Anupam Kher Studio, underlined the company’s global focus: “Building on the success of our recent release, ‘The Signature,’ and on the creative journey behind ‘Tanvi The Great,’ compelling storytelling through innovative, character-driven cinema is exactly what audiences worldwide are seeking.”

Anupam Sharma of Temple, who will co-produce the film, noted: “A global creative force like Anupam Kher setting his film in Australia is a major boost for Australia-India film links and will further strengthen the relationship.”

