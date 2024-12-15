Anxious scientists brace for Trump’s climate denialism: ‘We have a target on our backs’

Oliver Milman in Washington
·6 min read
<span>Donald Trump campaigns in Reading, Pennsylvania, on 4 November 2024.</span><span>Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP</span>
Donald Trump campaigns in Reading, Pennsylvania, on 4 November 2024.Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

As the world’s largest gathering of Earth and space scientists swarmed a Washington venue last week, the packed halls have been permeated by an air of anxiety and even dread over a new Donald Trump presidency that might worsen what has been a bruising few years for science.

The annual American Geophysical Union (AGU) meeting drew a record 31,000 attendees this year for the unveiling of a slew of new research on everything from seismology to climate science to heliospheric physics, alongside a sprawling trade show and bouts of networking as scientists jostle to advance their work.

As grad students and grizzled researchers huddled around pin-boarded presentations in a cavernous exhibition space, however, one person dominated muttered conversations: Trump. The president-elect has called climate science a “giant scam” and when last in office sought to gut US scientific funding and sidelined or even punished scientists deemed unfriendly to the interests of the chemical and fossil fuel industries.

The prospect of an even more ideologically driven Trump administration slashing budgets and mass-firing federal staff has given America’s scientific community a sort of collective anxiety attack. “We all feel like we have a target on our backs,” said one National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist, who added that agency staff are already seeking to “pivot” by replacing mentions of the climate crisis with more acceptable terms such as “air quality”.

“My god, it’s so depressing,” said another federal scientist about the incoming administration. A doctoral candidate, when asked about entering the workforce under Trump, simply puffed her cheeks and groaned. “If someone offered me a departmental position now, I’d jump,” said one Nasa researcher. “It’s hard, particularly for younger people. Hopefully we will survive it all.”

The challenges posed by the incoming administration barely featured in the official AGU program, which was more focused on highlighting new research – from a dire new warning about the melting Arctic to innovations that leverage artificial intelligence – and general boosterism of the value of science to our lives. But the leadership of the organization acknowledged there was a sense of unease.

“Some of the signals coming out right now make people nervous about what’s going to happen to their jobs, their livelihoods, let alone what their science is,” said Ben Zaitchik, a climate scientist who will be president-elect of the AGU next year. “You could say people are feeling beleaguered or besieged, but many are also motivated. At the same time, it’s a time of transition. So we just don’t know.”

Trump – through his alteration of hurricane maps with a Sharpie pen, staring with uncovered eyes at a solar eclipse and suggestion that disinfectant injections could cure Covid-19 – is seen by many here at the meeting as a catalyst of scientific contrarianism.

This has been underscored by the nomination of Robert F Kennedy, who holds an array of conspiracy theories about vaccines, wind farms and chemtrails, as the nominee for the US’s new health secretary, as well as Trump’s promise this week to cast aside environmental reviews for “any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America”.

But scientists in the US face a broader crisis beyond the next president, amid a swirl of misinformation and declining trust in the profession among the American public. Overall trust in scientists has fallen by 10% since the pandemic, Pew polling has shown, with a growing partisan gap emerging in how science is viewed; nearly four in 10 Republicans now say they have little to no confidence in scientists acting in the public’s best interests.

“When we get that kind of polling data, it is concerning,” acknowledged Lisa Graumlich, a paleoclimatologist and the current AGU president. Gone, it seems, are the halcyon days of celebrity 19th-century scientists such as Charles Darwin and Alexander von Humboldt, or even the reception to the polio vaccine in the 1950s, which was greeted with ringing church bells, with its inventor, Jonas Salk, routinely being greeted with applause and handshakes when he was seen in public.

By contrast, Anthony Fauci, the face of the US response to the Covid pandemic, requires round-the-clock security protection due to ongoing death threats, even after his retirement. Climate scientists and meteorologists, too, have faced threats and harassment.

“The conspiracy theories are out there, the misinformation is there,” said Graumlich. “Social media engines and the algorithms can take a person that isn’t necessarily prone to a conspiracy mindset and have them end up in this rabbit hole of misinformation.”

Some researchers think scientists should adapt to this hyper-partisan environment by sticking to unadorned facts, rather than anything that could be seen as campaigning. “We have been come to be seen as just another partisan lobbying group,” said Ken Caldeira, a climate scientist.

“I want us to get back to a point where scientists are seen as the establishers of facts rather than arguing for policy. We need to get back to a situation where we have a shared set of facts.”

Others are determined to press the case for science to guide decisions, if not in the White House then with Congress, which previously thwarted major Trump-demanded cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and Nasa’s Earth science work.

Jay Famiglietti, a hydrologist at Arizona State University who has come to AGU meetings since 1989, attended this year’s event to reveal terrifying findings about the loss of available freshwater around the world, due to the climate crisis and agricultural practices.

“People like me who are experts need to step up and say, ‘I think this should be done,’” said Famiglietti, who has tangled with a family member about Trump and has even taken to switching Fox News off from the TVs in his local gym.

Related: Climate denial a unifying theme of Trump’s cabinet picks, experts say

“I mean I am not going to chain myself to a wellhead but I’m going to make sure the right people in Congress, in Washington, know about it,” he said. “Some people might want to jump off a bridge if they think about the next few years but I don’t think we need to go into a shell or be overly careful. We need to choose our words well, know our audience, but I’m very much in support of full speed ahead.”

Even if Trump does follow Florida’s lead by deleting all mention of the climate crisis within the federal government, an oblivious world will continue to heat up regardless, bringing disasters and rising costs to Americans. Scientists say they will still be there when such truths become politically palatable again.

“We are sober about the future, but we’re not daunted,” said Graumlich. “The facts are still facts, science is still science. The fight is bigger than just one political cycle, I’ve been doing this for 40 years. We’re not backing down.”

Latest Stories

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • Donald Trump Humiliates Chris Christie as NJ and NYC Drone Theories Fly

    Amid ongoing mystery drone sightings in New York and New Jersey over the last few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the Garden State’s former governor, Chris Christie, sharing a picture that asserts he is behind the drone sightings. The president-elect posted the viral AI-generated meme to his social media accounts on Saturday, depicting Christie scarfing down McDonald’s burgers while drones in the background delivered him more meals. The original image was captioned, “We now kno

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Ottawa to remove 30% investment cap for Canadian pension funds

    TORONTO — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the upcoming fall economic statement on Monday will remove the cap that currently restricts Canadian pension funds from owning more than 30 per cent of the voting shares of a Canadian entity.

  • How China could retaliate against the US in a trade war, according to a Yale economist

    China has a lot of potentially damaging options if Donald Trump unloads massive tariffs on goods from the country, Stephen Roach said.

  • Donald Trump Ordered To Sit For Deposition Next Week In His Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC

    Donald Trump has been ordered by a federal judge to sit for a deposition next week as part of his defamation litigation against ABC. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid wrote that the deposition should take place some time the week of Dec. 14 and should be limited to four hours. It also should be …

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities and told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence. Videos emerging on social media, including one apparently showing the execution of four suspected regime collaborators, suggest that not all of his fighters are following hi

  • CNN’s latest poll found Americans are divided on how they feel about Trump’s next term. Here’s what they had to say

    The American public is closely divided on the outlook for Donald Trump’s second term, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with 52% of adults expressing positive feelings, and 48% responding negatively.

  • Donald Trump wants Kari Lake to run Voice of America. That's not his call. | Opinion

    Trump treats government agencies like a petulant boy on Christmas morning eager to smash to pieces his newest toys.

  • Why Israel captured Syria’s tallest mountain just hours after Assad fell

    Israel wasted no time after Bashar al-Assad’s fall to bomb all the Syrian military assets it wanted to keep out of the rebels’ hands – striking nearly 500 targets, destroying the navy, and taking out, it claims, 90% of Syria’s known surface-to-air missiles.

  • Ukrainian drones hit oil facility in Russia's Oryol region

    Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on an oil facility in Russia's Oryol region that is a crucial source of fuel supplies for Russian troops, Ukraine's military said on Saturday. The drones hit the Steel Horse production control station, which lies about 170 km (107 miles) from the border with Ukraine, a military statement said. Earlier, Russian regional governor Andrei Klychko said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian drones had struck a fuel infrastructure facility, causing a fire but no casualties.

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after a fall

    Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg, where she was also treated, for their excellent care and kindness.'

  • Fani Willis rebuffs GOP lawmaker's request for documents, says Trump election case is 'ongoing'

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday rebuffed the latest request from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan seeking information related to her Georgia election interference investigation into President-elect Donald Trump, according to a letter obtained by ABC News. Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 others in 2023, referred to the investigation as "ongoing" and rejected claims that the investigation was political. "This case was not brought for political reasons," Willis wrote in the letter to the Republican congressman.

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Fall of Syria's Assad reveals the Captagon industry that fuelled it

    Firas al-Toot's factory was confiscated by the Assad government in 2018 when Douma fell into government hands after fierce battles. It was then turned into a factory manufacturing the highly addictive Captagon amphetamines. Western governments estimate the illegal trade in the pills generated billions of dollars for the Assad government. (AP video shot by Malak Harb)

  • Witness describes 'carnage' of B.C. landslide

    B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.

  • 'Ready for it?': Laura Ingraham calls on Taylor Swift to perform at Trump inauguration

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham called on international popstar Taylor Swift to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

  • Dan Coulter, former NDP MLA for Chilliwack, dead at 49

    Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter has died in hospital at the age of 49, according to a statement from the B.C. NDP. Last week, the party's provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said in a statement that Coulter had "experienced a serious medical emergency" and that he was in hospital. Coulter was elected to the legislature in 2020. During his time in provincial office, he served as the parliamentary secretary for accessibility and minister of state for infrastructure and transit.He lost his se

  • North Korean troops join Russian assaults in significant numbers, Kyiv says

    Russia has begun using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults on Ukrainian forces battling to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. The Ukrainian leader said the more active use of the troops was a new escalation in the war and called for a global response, as Donald Trump's return to the White House next month fuels speculation of a coming push for peace talks.